PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 Lloyds Banking Group PLC : * CEO says firmly believes questions about Scotland's future are for people of
Scotland * CEO says if Scotland votes for Independence has "more than enough time" to
assess consequences * Source text
LONDON, March 11 The chairman of Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has said he was joking after telling an audience of aspiring non-executive directors (NED) that white men were "an endangered species" in UK boardrooms.