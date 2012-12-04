LONDON Dec 4 Lloyds Banking Group PLC : * Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says did identify long term availability

of wholesale markets as a risk * Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says bank's non-executive directors did

not challenge basic business model * Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says personally regrets corporate lending

not being reined in in 2006, 2007 * Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says bank was not an organisation

obsessed by growth or a culture of optimism * Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says failure to foresee long-term closure

of wholesale markets was biggest mistake * Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says board in no way encouraged a culture

of risk taking * Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says bank was guilty of 'a lot of

mistaken lending' * Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says most of lending was competent, some

was incompetent * Ex-hbos chairman Stevenson says deeply regrets bank's failure to

rein in corporate lending book