UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
Sept 25 Lloyds Banking Group Plc :
* Proposed placing of shares in TSB Banking Group
* Proposed placing of 57.5 million ordinary shares in TSB Banking Group plc by Lloyds Banking Group Plc
* Following sale group expects to retain approximately 50% of issued share capital of TSB
* It is expected that TSB will continue to be consolidated within Lloyds Banking Group accounts
* Placing represent approximately 11.5% of company's issued ordinary share capital
* UBS Investment Bank is acting as bookrunner in connection with placing
* Price at which placing shares are to be placed will be agreed by UBS and Lloyds Bank at close of bookbuild process
* Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on group, including its capital position
* Cash proceeds from sale will be used for general corporate purposes
* Lloyds Bank will not dispose of any further TSB shares for a period of 90 days following completion of placing
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.