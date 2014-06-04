UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
June 4 Lloyds Banking Group Plc :
* Lloyds banking group board appointment
* Announce appointment of Simon Henry as an independent non-executive director of group with effect from 26 June 2014
* Henry will serve as a member of group's audit and risk committees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts