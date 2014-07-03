BRIEF-Russia's Polymetal to hike dividend payout ratio to 50 pct
* Its board of directors has approved a revised dividend policy
July 3 Lloyds Banking Group Plc :
* Group's underlying profit and statutory results are unchanged as a result of these restatements
* Restatement also includes attribution to divisions of regulatory costs such as bank levy and fscs cost
* Restated segmental profit and loss and balance sheet information for 2013 to reflect reorganisation of group's operating structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says board approved payment of interim dividend of US$0.7492 per share for 2016, equivalent to approximately US$80 million
MOSCOW, March 15 Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal said on Wednesday its 2016 net earnings rose 79 percent year-on-year to $395 million due to higher prices for precious metals and foreign exchange gains driven by a stronger rouble.