July 28 Lloyds Banking Group Plc :
* Group condemns actions of individuals responsible for
conduct in question, which it regards as totally unacceptable
and unrepresentative of cultural changes that group has
implemented
* Group's board will now consider all remuneration
implications and potential actions available to it
* Has reached settlements totalling £218 million to resolve
with UK and US federal authorities legacy issues
* Settlements on legacy LIBOR & BBA repo rate issues
* Under settlement, group has agreed to pay £35 million, £62
million and £51 million to FCA, CFTC and DoJ respectively
* Group has received full credit from authorities for its
co-operation in these investigations, as part of which group has
carried out an extensive internal review
* Group has also entered into a 2-year deferred prosecution
agreement in relation to one count of wire fraud relating to
setting of LIBOR
* Legacy issues regarding manipulation several years ago of
group companies' submissions to British Bankers' Association
LIBOR and sterling repo rate
