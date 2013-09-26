By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, Sept 26 The Lloyd's of London
insurance market posted a decline in headline first-half profit
after falling bond prices hit investment returns, offsetting
robust trading by its members.
In a trading statement on Thursday, Lloyd's said that
investment returns fell to 247 million pounds ($397 million)
from 619 million pounds in the same period last year, citing
"continued challenging economic conditions".
In an interview with Reuters, Chief Executive Richard Ward
attributed the investment loss in part to falling bond prices.
Bonds have fallen and their yields rose this year as
investors anticipated a winding down of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's bond-buying programme, introduced to stimulate the
economy after the financial crisis.
"On our bond portfolio, a slight rise in yields ... led to a
mark-to-market writedown on our capital. Over time that will be
reversed out," said Ward, who steps down as CEO at the end of
the year.
Lloyd's financial performance represents the combined
results of more than 80 competing insurance and reinsurance
syndicates that operate under its banner, writing business in
its modernist building in the City of London.
Listed companies that operate syndicates at Lloyd's include
Catlin, Hiscox and Amlin.
Headline profit for the Lloyd's market was 1.38 billion
pounds, against 1.53 billion pounds in the first half of 2012.
Ward called the economic environment "quite a difficult
situation", highlighting sluggish economic growth in established
western markets while emerging economies are slowing.
The combined ratio, a measure of profitability showing how
much insurance premium income is paid out in claims and
expenses, improved to 86.9 percent from 88.7 percent in 2012.
Gross written premiums were up 5 percent at 15.5 billion
pounds.
Analysts have warned that some Lloyd's members are likely to
have profits squeezed by a glut of capital put into
insurance-linked products by investment funds seeking higher
yields in the current low interest rate environment.
The money is flowing into assets such as so-called
"catastrophe bonds", sold by insurers to share the risk they
take on for natural disasters.
However, the trend is leaving the industry awash with
capital at a time when demand for insurance is sluggish because
of the weak global economy, driving down prices and potentially
hitting profits.
Ward said that growing demand from developing markets will
ease the problem in the longer term and that downward pressure
on pricing will ease in time.
"Everybody's looking for the emerging markets to generate
that demand, but it's a slow burn," he said.
Lloyd's chairman John Nelson warned this month that the
flood of investment capital into structures linked to insurance
could lead to instability and spark a new financial crisis if
left unsupervised.