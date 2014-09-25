BRIEF-Confidence and Atrium Ljungberg sign contract on fire safety solution in Sickla
* Confidence and Atrium Ljungberg sign contract for supply and installation of fire safety solution for 39,000 sqm in Sickla, Nacka
LONDON, Sept 25 Lloyd's Of London
* Lloyd's reports £1.67 bn profit for first half of 2014
* Pre-tax profit of £1.67 billion (h1 2013: £1.38 billion).
* Investment income of £642 million (h1 2013: £247 million). Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)
* Confidence and Atrium Ljungberg sign contract for supply and installation of fire safety solution for 39,000 sqm in Sickla, Nacka
* Publity acquires Oceon Work office building in Bremerhaven Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Appoints Unispect for Inspection & Experts as advisor to evaluate fair value of Total Facilities Management Co to buy entire stake in it Source: (http://bit.ly/2mHcDTk) Further company coverage: