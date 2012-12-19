* Lloyd's sees Sandy loss of $2 bln-$2.5 bln
* $2.5 bln loss would be third biggest after 9/11, Katrina
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, Dec 19 The Lloyd's of London
insurance market said it can cope comfortably with claims from
Superstorm Sandy that could cost it up to $2.5 billion, the
third-biggest loss in its 324-year history.
There will be no impact on the market's central fund, a cash
reserve used to meet claims if any of the insurance syndicates
operating at Lloyd's finds itself unable to pay.
"The Lloyd's insurance market remains financially strong
and, while claims from this storm could still evolve over time,
the market's total exposure is well within worst-case
scenarios," Chief Executive Richard Ward said on Wednesday.
Sandy, which killed 132 people as it swept through the
northeastern United States on Oct. 29, is expected to cost the
insurance industry up to $25 billion, making it the
second-costliest storm after hurricane Katrina in 2005.
At the top of the Lloyd's estimated range of $2 billion to
$2.5 billion in claims, Sandy would displace last year's Thai
floods as the market's third-biggest loss, surpassed only by
Katrina and the September 11 terrorist attacks.
Those disasters cost Lloyd's $4.3 billion and $3 billion
respectively, without adjusting for inflation.
Sandy came towards the end of a relatively uneventful year
for natural catastrophes, in contrast with 2011, which was the
industry's second-costliest year on record after Japan's Tohoku
earthquake and Thailand's worst floods in half a century.
Analysts say that insurers' claims bill for 2012 as a whole
will be relatively subdued and most should turn a profit for the
year.
"My overriding view is that all Sandy will do is turn what
would have been an exceptionally profitable year back into an
average to slightly below average year," Espirito Santo analyst
Joy Ferneyhough said.
Insurers look set to absorb about $65 billion in catastrophe
claims this year, slightly more than half the $120 billion they
picked up in 2011, reinsurer Swiss Re said on
Wednesday. {ID:nL5E8NJ38U]
Lloyd's, a group of about 80 competing insurance syndicates
that traces its origins back to a 17th century London coffee
house where merchants insured ships, has historically borne 10
percent of the claims from big natural disasters.
Insurers and analysts have said that accurately assessing
the final bill from Sandy is difficult because of the size of
the affected region, which includes New York and other densely
populated and industrialised areas.