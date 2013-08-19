By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Aug 19 Brazil's LLX Logística SA
said it was in advanced talks with state development
lender BNDES and private-sector bank Banco Bradesco SA to
refinance 863 million reais ($360 million) in short-term debt, a
move that might be a key prerequisite of its proposed sale.
LLX owes principal of 518 million reais to BNDES and 345
million reais to Bradesco, a company spokeswoman said in a phone
interview. While the BNDES loan matures next month, the Bradesco
loan comes due in February, she added.
U.S. investment group EIG Global Energy Partners LLC has an
agreement to buy a controlling stake in LLX, which was founded
by and remains under control of tycoon Eike Batista's Grupo EBX,
for about $560 million. Refinancing the loans is a condition of
the deal between EIG Partners and LLX, newspaper Folha de S.
Paulo said on Monday, citing a source with direct knowledge of
the situation.
"The company is currently negotiating a rollover of those
debts," said the spokeswoman for Rio de Janeiro-based LLX. "The
status of those talks is advanced."
LLX also owes Bradesco 467 million reais in a loan that
matures at the end of next year. The company declined to comment
on terms of its negotiations with EIG and Batista, citing
several clauses of confidentiality.
Bradesco declined to comment, citing banking secrecy rules.
Calls to several BNDES representatives in Rio de Janeiro were
not answered.
Batista, whose fortune was ranked by Forbes Magazine as the
world's seventh-largest last year, is selling assets in his
struggle to keep some of the EBX companies afloat, and he is
using cash to reduce debt. In recent weeks, Batista has
renegotiated debts with Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala
Development Co PJSC and local banks Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA and Bradesco, sources told Reuters.
LLX AND EIG
Shares of LLX rose 9 percent to 1.74 reais on Monday. The
stock, which is down 50 percent this year, has more than doubled
over the past 30 days, mainly on speculation of a potential
merger with or acquisition by a rival.
Batista agreed to cede control of LLX to EIG Partners on
Wednesday, one of the biggest steps in the breakup of Grupo EBX.
Washington, D.C.-based EIG will invest 1.3 billion reais in LLX,
providing enough cash to help finish the Port of Açu.
EIG is interested in buying more assets from Batista, a
source familiar with its plans said on Monday. EIG, however, is
not actively negotiating with EBX.
Forced by debt woes to dismantle an energy, port and mining
empire that had been worth $35 billion last year, Batista is
seeking partners or buyers for oil company OGX Petróleo e Gás
Participações SA, iron ore miner MMX Mineração e
Metálicos SA, shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA
and coal miner CCX Carvão da Colombia SA.
If the LLX deal is approved, EIG will get the assets for a
fraction of what they would be worth if the Port of Açu realizes
its potential. Companies such as U.S.-based General Electric Co
, which builds power plants for offshore oil platforms,
and France's Technip, a major offshore oil engineering
contractor, have agreed to buy land at the port.