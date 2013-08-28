BRIEF-Active Day acquires three centers in Illinois from Addus Homecare
* Active Day expands into Illinois with multi-center acquisition
SAO PAULO Aug 28 Embattled Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista quit as chairman of Brazilian logistics firm LLX Logística SA, a securities filing said on Wednesday, days after agreeing to sell control of the company to U.S. investment firm EIG Global Energy Partners LLC.
Batista, 56, and his close advisor Aziz Ben Ammar relinquished their seats on the company's board, the filing said. Roberto D'Araújo will replace Batista, who is also the company's founder, as chairman of LLX.
NEW YORK, March 8 The dollar gained and stocks on Wall Street mostly rose on Wednesday after U.S. private sector hiring surged in February, underscoring the economy's strength and adding to expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
NEW YORK, March 8 Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) is replacing the full slate of managers on its Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund and changing its name, a spokeswoman for the fund management company said on Wednesday, the latest transformation for what was once the largest actively managed ETF.