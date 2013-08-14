By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Jeb Blount
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Brazilian
tycoon Eike Batista took another step in the break-up of his
once high-flying energy and mining empire on Wednesday by
agreeing to cede control of port operator LLX Logística SA to
U.S. investment group EIG Global Energy Partners.
Batista, 56, and Washington, D.C.-based EIG, which oversees
$12.8 billion in assets, agreed on terms of a private placement
worth 1.3 billion reais ($562 million). Under the plan, Batista
gave EIG the right he has to acquire LLX shares in the deal,
raising cash to finish the Açu Superport, a mining, energy and
shipbuilding compound in Rio de Janeiro state.
The purchase will give EIG control of LLX. Batista,
currently LLX's largest shareholder, will leave the company's
board when the deal is finished, but will retain a "relevant"
stake and also have the right to name a member to the board.
"The commitment undertaken by EIG proves LLX's ability to
attract global leading investors specialized in the energy and
infrastructure sectors and acknowledges the competitive
advantage offered by Açu Superport," LLX Chief Executive Officer
Marcus Berto was quoted as saying by a securities filing.
The move marks an important step in Batista's efforts to
shore up EBX, which was once valued at $60 billion but suffered
from a series of project delays, rampant assumption of debt and
dwindling confidence in some of its main companies. The value of
EBX assets, which range from logistics to oil and gas to mining
and shipbuilding, is now less than $5 billion.
The break-up of EBX began early in July, when Batista
stepped down as chairman of MPX Energia SA, the
embattled EBX Group's most promising company, ceding control of
the company to Germany's E.ON SE.
Shares of LLX jumped 17 percent on Wednesday, leading gains
in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index. The stock is down 46
percent so far this year - the best-performing asset among
Batista's six listed companies in Brazil.
MUBADALA
EIG has been involved in energy and energy-related
infrastructure for more than 30 years, investing more than $15
billion in about 290 energy companies and projects in 34
countries, according to its Website.
Batista, whose fortune was ranked by Forbes Magazine as the
world's seventh-largest last year, is selling assets in his
struggle to keep some of the EBX companies afloat, and using
cash to reduce debt.
In recent weeks, Batista has renegotiated debts with Abu
Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Development Co PJSC
and local banks Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
and Banco Bradesco SA, sources familiar with the
situation told Reuters.
EBX might be on the brink of more deals, as Batista exits
some of the group's companies to repay debt. Mubadala is looking
for partners to buy stakes in oil producer OGX Petróleo e Gas
Participações SA and miner MMX Mineraçao e Metálicos
SA, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.
When restructuring of EBX ends, Batista will be left with
between $1 billion to $2 billion of assets and $1.7 billion of
long-term debt, sources said. That is only a sliver of his
former fortune, which last year reached about $35 billion.
The funding raised through the capital increase, coupled
with existing financing, should cover LLX's capital spending
projects, including the construction of the Açu Superport, Berto
said in the filing.
Under terms of the deal, EIG will buy LLX stock for 1.20
reais a share each, the filing said. Minority shareholders will
be allowed to participate, it added.
EIG, which also has offices in Rio de Janeiro, where LLX is
also based, pledged to buy all the shares that Batista could
acquire in the capital injection.
The transaction is subject to regulatory and corporate
approvals as well as the execution of due diligence procedures
by EIG, LLX said in statement.