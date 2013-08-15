* EIG to invest more than $500 million in superport operator
LLX
* Batista to leave LLX board when deal with EIG is completed
* LLX shares up 17 percent Wednesday on expectations of deal
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Jeb Blount
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 14 Brazilian
tycoon Eike Batista agreed to cede control of port operator LLX
Logistica to U.S. investment group EIG Global Energy Partners,
one of the biggest steps in the breakup of his once high-flying
energy and mining empire Grupo EBX.
Washington, D.C.-based EIG will invest 1.3 billion reais
($562 million) in LLX Logística SA, providing enough
cash to help finish the Açu Superport in Rio de Janeiro state,
which is thriving on Brazil's decade-long commodity boom.
The deal will give EIG control of LLX. Batista, 56,
currently LLX's largest shareholder, will leave LLX's board when
the deal is finished but will retain a "relevant" stake and also
have the right to name a member to the board.
The move marks an important step in Batista's efforts to
shore up EBX, which was once valued at $60 billion but suffered
from a series of project delays, rampant assumption of debt and
dwindling confidence in some of its main companies. The value of
EBX assets, which range from logistics to oil and gas to mining
and shipbuilding, is now less than $5 billion.
The breakup of EBX began early in July, when Batista stepped
down as chairman of MPX Energia SA, the embattled EBX
Group's most promising company, ceding control of the company to
Germany's E.ON SE.
Expectations of a deal pushed shares of LLX up 17 percent on
Wednesday, and the stock led gains in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
stock index. The stock is down 46 percent so far this year - the
best-performing asset among Batista's six listed companies in
Brazil.
'SUPERPORT'
EIG has been involved in energy and energy-related
infrastructure for more than 30 years, investing more than $15
billion in about 290 energy companies and projects in 34
countries, according to its Website. Calls to its offices were
not returned.
LLX's star project is the Açú Superport, part of an
industrial complex that is 1 1/2 times the size of Manhattan and
home to an iron ore terminal and dock where Anglo American Plc
plans to ship its output next year. The Anglo American
terminal is a joint venture between LLX and Anglo American.
Other companies that plan projects at the site include
General Electric Co and offshore engineering company
Technip SA. MPX plans to build coal and gas-fired
power plants at the port and EBX-controlled OGX Petróleo e Gás
Participações SA is planning oil storage and
processing facilities for the area.
The port, which is on land expropriated by Rio de Janeiro
state, is one of the few major port infrastructure projects to
come close to completion since the start of Brazil's commodities
rush a decade ago.
Despite Batista's personal financial problems, analysts say
LLX's port project is one of the most likely parts of the EBX
group to succeed because of Brazil's lack of essential
transportation infrastructure and facilities to develop new
offshore oil reserves in the seas off the coast where the Port
of Açu is being built.
Still, the Açú port is running into increasing opposition
from some local farmers and environmentalists, saying there is
growing evidence that the port's construction threatens a
sensitive ecosystem.
MUBADALA
Batista, whose fortune was ranked by Forbes Magazine as the
world's seventh-largest last year, is selling assets in his
struggle to keep some of the EBX companies afloat, and using
cash to reduce debt.
In recent weeks, Batista has renegotiated debts with Abu
Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Development Co PJSC
and local banks Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
and Banco Bradesco SA, sources familiar with the
situation told Reuters.
EBX might be on the brink of more deals as Batista exits
some of the group's companies to repay debt. Mubadala is looking
for partners to buy stakes in oil producer OGX and miner MMX
Mineraçao e Metálicos SA, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.
When restructuring of EBX ends, Batista will be left with
between $1 billion to $2 billion of assets and $1.7 billion of
long-term debt, sources said. That is only a sliver of his
former fortune, which last year reached about $35 billion.
Under terms of the deal, EIG will buy LLX stock for 1.20
reais a share each, the filing said. Minority shareholders will
be allowed to participate, it added.
The transaction is subject to regulatory and corporate
approvals as well as the execution of due diligence procedures
by EIG, LLX said in statement.