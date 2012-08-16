* Shareholders back Batista's share repurchase plan

* Bank of America Merill Lunch provide evaluation

* LLX and sister companies shares hit by investor concerns

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 16 Shareholders of Brazilian logistics company LLX, part of a conglomerate owned by billionaire Eike Batista, on Thursday voted in favor of his proposal to delist the company by repurchasing its shares traded on the Sao Paulo stock exchange, the company said in a filing to the securities regulator.

Shareholders approved the choice of Bank of America Merrill Lynch to determine the value of the company's shares prior to their repurchase, which could amount to around 620 million reais ($310 million) based on Batista's proposed price of 3.13 reais per share.

A Canadian teachers' pension fund will join Batista in purchasing some of the shares, which have plunged in recent months along with those of other companies in EBX, a conglomerate that has operations in mining, oil, shipbuilding and even entertainment.

LLX shares are worth 57 percent less than when they first traded in June 2010. The shares rose 0.6 percent to 3.20 reais in Sao Paulo trading on Thursday.

Shares of the flagship oil-producing unit, OGX, as well as those of shipbuilder OSX and energy company MPX have tumbled on concern Batista will be unable to deliver on his ambitious expansion plans.

OGX's first out output was below expectations and most of his port, electricity and mining projects are several years behind schedule.

($1 = 2.0198 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Fabio Couto; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)