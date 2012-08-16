* Shareholders back Batista's share repurchase plan
* Bank of America Merill Lunch provide evaluation
* LLX and sister companies shares hit by investor concerns
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 16 Shareholders of Brazilian
logistics company LLX, part of a conglomerate owned
by billionaire Eike Batista, on Thursday voted in favor of his
proposal to delist the company by repurchasing its shares
traded on the Sao Paulo stock exchange, the company said in a
filing to the securities regulator.
Shareholders approved the choice of Bank of America Merrill
Lynch to determine the value of the company's shares prior to
their repurchase, which could amount to around 620 million reais
($310 million) based on Batista's proposed price of 3.13 reais
per share.
A Canadian teachers' pension fund will join Batista in
purchasing some of the shares, which have plunged in recent
months along with those of other companies in EBX, a
conglomerate that has operations in mining, oil, shipbuilding
and even entertainment.
LLX shares are worth 57 percent less than when they first
traded in June 2010. The shares rose 0.6 percent to 3.20 reais
in Sao Paulo trading on Thursday.
Shares of the flagship oil-producing unit, OGX,
as well as those of shipbuilder OSX and energy
company MPX have tumbled on concern Batista will be
unable to deliver on his ambitious expansion plans.
OGX's first out output was below expectations and most of
his port, electricity and mining projects are several years
behind schedule.
($1 = 2.0198 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Fabio Couto; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky)