STOCKHOLM Jan 14 Swedish telecom equipment supplier Ericsson on Wednesday said it has filed a complaint against Apple Inc after the iPhone maker sued Ericsson.

Apple alleged that Ericsson's LTE wireless technology patents are not essential to industry cellular standards and that it is demanding excessive royalties for these patents.

Ericsson said the global license agreement between Ericsson and Apple for mobile technology had expired and argued that Apple had declined to sign a new license on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Terje Solsvik)