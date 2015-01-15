STOCKHOLM Jan 15 Ericsson Chief Executive Hans Vestberg will take on the added responsibility of leading the group's key Networks division, the Swedish telecoms gear maker said on Thursday.

Johan Wibergh, Ericsson's previous Networks boss, has been appointed chief technology officer at Vodafone.

Ericsson's Networks segment consists of two business units, Cloud & IP and Radio, with separate heads. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Terje Solsvik)