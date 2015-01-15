Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Jan 15 Ericsson Chief Executive Hans Vestberg will take on the added responsibility of leading the group's key Networks division, the Swedish telecoms gear maker said on Thursday.
Johan Wibergh, Ericsson's previous Networks boss, has been appointed chief technology officer at Vodafone.
Ericsson's Networks segment consists of two business units, Cloud & IP and Radio, with separate heads. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Terje Solsvik)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)