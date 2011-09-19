(The following story appeared in the September 17 issue of International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication -- www.ifre.com)

By Alasdair Reilly

LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - Europe's syndicated loan market faces stern challenges in the near future as the forthcoming raft of new regulations puts the squeeze on banks' capital requirements while the backdrop of heightened global economic volatility caused by the seemingly never-ending European sovereign debt crisis continues to hit confidence.

Despite these seemingly negative points, interest in the loan market and its workings hit new heights as attested to by nearly 800 delegates, including many syndicated loans bankers and lawyers, who attended the Loan Market Association's conference last week.

Loan activity in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region so far this year has been relatively healthy, with loan volume of $662.46 billion completed in the year to-date, up nearly 6 percent on the $627.37 billion recorded by the end of the third quarter 2010, according to Thomson Reuters.

A strong first half was characterised by highly rated companies taking advantage of high levels of market liquidity and long-standing relationships with banks to tap the market for low priced - often self-arranged - refinancings, but the outlook is deteriorating for the rest of the year.

As banks face sharply increased funding costs, particularly in US dollars, there are signs that providing cheap loans is becoming more difficult for European banks. Rising pricing on dollar deals could presage a wider rise in pricing as the loan market becomes ever more interconnected, having cemented its ties to the wider capital markets at a difficult time.

"Traditionally the loan market has been relatively unaffected by these wider issues, but as the market has become more interconnected, we are beginning to see external factors impact more," said Clare Dawson, managing director of the LMA.

A relative lack of big ticket, money-spinning M&A financing has also come as a huge disappointment to banks as many acquisitions are put on hold or abandoned altogether in the face of extreme market volatility, leading to concern about the pipeline for the rest of 2011.

"Historically the syndicated loan market has been at full power when supporting M&A, but M&A activity is relatively low at present. Uncertainty and volatility around Europe and the global economies are presenting challenges," Nicholas Voisey, director at the LMA said.

TOUGHER

The situation is viewed as tougher than last year due to the combination of the general economic situation and the eurozone crisis, which is taking a heavy toll on Europe's banking sector, and the new regulatory frameworks that are moving to a national level and leaving banks in widely different positions.

As new regulations begin to be rolled out across the globe - designed to prevent another Lehman-like meltdown of the markets - there could be a potentially huge variance in the scope and substance of the rules, depending on which accord various regions and countries choose to adopt.

It is an area on which the LMA is focused. The industry body is still working on a number of projects including looking at the "skin in the game" proposal from the European Commission, which requires lenders to hold an economic interest of at least 5 percent in transactions and clarification over the scope of Basel III liquidity coverage ratios, which includes lobbying for the exclusion of undrawn revolving credit facilities in the definition of liquidity facilities.

The LMA is also reviewing leverage and inter-creditor documentation, as deal structures become more complex with the addition of junior debt tranches to try to sell unsold leveraged loans, and has also started work on real estate financing documentation to aid the securitisation of property debt.

The trade association has no plans to change standard loan documentation to aid the current drive to boost pricing and utilisation fees, but it is looking at tweaking documentation to allow for the possibility of negative Libor, as seen in Switzerland when Libor dropped briefly below zero as the country's currency was overwhelmed by the huge inflow of cash from investors that viewed it as a safe haven.

Meanwhile, the extraterritorial implications of the Dodd-Frank reforms, Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (Fatca) and the Volcker Rule in the US, which could further impede European lenders' day-to-day business remain areas of concern.

IT'S NOT CRASHED YET

Economic volatility and impending regulation has not derailed the loan market, and although banks are looking at fewer transactions and have become rather more selective over which deals they will do, most banks continue to win mandates and structure deals.

"Of course, we recognise it's a different environment now, but pricing will not increase dramatically across the board; yes it will be tweaked slightly but as long as we keep to a sensible rationale for why we do deals, relationship deals and new money acquisitions will continue to get done relatively easily," a senior banker said.

Recent refinancing deals for Swiss oil trader Vitol, Dutch chemicals firm Akzo Nobel and Swiss staffing firm Adecco have seen very little or no increases to margins, and German carmaker BMW's forthcoming $6 billion refinancing is still expected to secure a tight margin. Banks have long realised that loans are loss leaders and go into deals looking at the total business return.

"The investment-grade market remains robust, but the focus is now moving to the mid-cap and crossover space," another banker said. "It's here that we expect to see some impact of rising cost of funds filtering through."

Lenders are already eyeing value in deals such as BB/Ba1 rated Italian automotive group Fiat's 1.75 billion euro loan refinancing, which has grabbed the attention of investment banks, while emerging markets are also seen as an opportunity.

"It's not crashed yet, much can happen, there are a lot of moving parts but banks are still open for business," the senior banker said.

(Reporting by Alasdair Reilly)