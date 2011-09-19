(The following story appeared in the September 17 issue of
LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - Europe's syndicated loan market
faces stern challenges in the near future as the forthcoming
raft of new regulations puts the squeeze on banks' capital
requirements while the backdrop of heightened global economic
volatility caused by the seemingly never-ending European
sovereign debt crisis continues to hit confidence.
Despite these seemingly negative points, interest in the
loan market and its workings hit new heights as attested to by
nearly 800 delegates, including many syndicated loans bankers
and lawyers, who attended the Loan Market Association's
conference last week.
Loan activity in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region
so far this year has been relatively healthy, with loan volume
of $662.46 billion completed in the year to-date, up nearly 6
percent on the $627.37 billion recorded by the end of the third
quarter 2010, according to Thomson Reuters.
A strong first half was characterised by highly rated
companies taking advantage of high levels of market liquidity
and long-standing relationships with banks to tap the market for
low priced - often self-arranged - refinancings, but the outlook
is deteriorating for the rest of the year.
As banks face sharply increased funding costs, particularly
in US dollars, there are signs that providing cheap loans is
becoming more difficult for European banks. Rising pricing on
dollar deals could presage a wider rise in pricing as the loan
market becomes ever more interconnected, having cemented its
ties to the wider capital markets at a difficult time.
"Traditionally the loan market has been relatively
unaffected by these wider issues, but as the market has become
more interconnected, we are beginning to see external factors
impact more," said Clare Dawson, managing director of the LMA.
A relative lack of big ticket, money-spinning M&A financing
has also come as a huge disappointment to banks as many
acquisitions are put on hold or abandoned altogether in the face
of extreme market volatility, leading to concern about the
pipeline for the rest of 2011.
"Historically the syndicated loan market has been at full
power when supporting M&A, but M&A activity is relatively low at
present. Uncertainty and volatility around Europe and the global
economies are presenting challenges," Nicholas Voisey, director
at the LMA said.
TOUGHER
The situation is viewed as tougher than last year due to the
combination of the general economic situation and the eurozone
crisis, which is taking a heavy toll on Europe's banking sector,
and the new regulatory frameworks that are moving to a national
level and leaving banks in widely different positions.
As new regulations begin to be rolled out across the globe -
designed to prevent another Lehman-like meltdown of the markets
- there could be a potentially huge variance in the scope and
substance of the rules, depending on which accord various
regions and countries choose to adopt.
It is an area on which the LMA is focused. The industry body
is still working on a number of projects including looking at
the "skin in the game" proposal from the European Commission,
which requires lenders to hold an economic interest of at least
5 percent in transactions and clarification over the scope of
Basel III liquidity coverage ratios, which includes lobbying for
the exclusion of undrawn revolving credit facilities in the
definition of liquidity facilities.
The LMA is also reviewing leverage and inter-creditor
documentation, as deal structures become more complex with the
addition of junior debt tranches to try to sell unsold leveraged
loans, and has also started work on real estate financing
documentation to aid the securitisation of property debt.
The trade association has no plans to change standard loan
documentation to aid the current drive to boost pricing and
utilisation fees, but it is looking at tweaking documentation to
allow for the possibility of negative Libor, as seen in
Switzerland when Libor dropped briefly below zero as the
country's currency was overwhelmed by the huge inflow of cash
from investors that viewed it as a safe haven.
Meanwhile, the extraterritorial implications of the
Dodd-Frank reforms, Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (Fatca)
and the Volcker Rule in the US, which could further impede
European lenders' day-to-day business remain areas of concern.
IT'S NOT CRASHED YET
Economic volatility and impending regulation has not
derailed the loan market, and although banks are looking at
fewer transactions and have become rather more selective over
which deals they will do, most banks continue to win mandates
and structure deals.
"Of course, we recognise it's a different environment now,
but pricing will not increase dramatically across the board; yes
it will be tweaked slightly but as long as we keep to a sensible
rationale for why we do deals, relationship deals and new money
acquisitions will continue to get done relatively easily," a
senior banker said.
Recent refinancing deals for Swiss oil trader Vitol, Dutch
chemicals firm Akzo Nobel and Swiss staffing firm
Adecco have seen very little or no increases to
margins, and German carmaker BMW's forthcoming $6
billion refinancing is still expected to secure a tight margin.
Banks have long realised that loans are loss leaders and go into
deals looking at the total business return.
"The investment-grade market remains robust, but the focus
is now moving to the mid-cap and crossover space," another
banker said. "It's here that we expect to see some impact of
rising cost of funds filtering through."
Lenders are already eyeing value in deals such as BB/Ba1
rated Italian automotive group Fiat's 1.75 billion euro
loan refinancing, which has grabbed the attention of investment
banks, while emerging markets are also seen as an opportunity.
"It's not crashed yet, much can happen, there are a lot of
moving parts but banks are still open for business," the senior
banker said.
