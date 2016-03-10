(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

By Andy Home

LONDON, March 10 How can a market be burdened with millions of tonnes of excess stock and at the same time be prone to almost continuous tightness?

Such is the conundrum posed by aluminium.

Or at least aluminium as traded on the London Metal Exchange. (LME)

LME front-month spreads have just passed through another period of extreme turbulence.

At its most acute, on Feb. 29, the cost of borrowing metal for the three weeks to the March prompt date CMAL0-H6 flexed out to $29 per tonne.

The cost of borrowing for a single day, known in the London market as "tom-next" CMALT-0, reached almost $8.5 per tonne on March 3.

The benchmark cash-to-three-months period CMAL0-3 has so far this year spent twice as much time in backwardation as in contango.

Yet this is a market defined by massive legacy inventory. Since most of it is "hidden" in off-market storage, just how much is a subject of much guesswork. But it's almost certainly not less than 10 million tonnes.

And look beyond the front part of the curve and the LME aluminium contract is in the sort of contango structure normally associated with an inventory-heavy commodity market.

Something's evidently not quite right.

Maybe it's the fact that for many months now someone has been holding much of the LME inventory and using that position to exert pressure on shorts rolling their positions forwards.

But maybe that in itself is a sign of a more fundamental problem with the LME aluminium contract.

Again.

Because we've been here before. Last time it was the disconnect between LME price and physical premiums. This time it's the disconnect between nearby and forward time-spreads.

There's a worrying possibility that the LME's solution to the first problem, attacking the persistent load-out queues in its delivery system, is now creating an entirely new problem.

WHO'S GOT ALL THE (LME) METAL?

As of the close of business Tuesday one entity was holding between 50 and 80 percent of all the "live" stock in the LME system.

That would make the position somewhere between 1.43 and 2.29 million tonnes.

This is not news to anyone trading the LME aluminium market.

That dominant position holder has been there for many months, albeit with a fluctuating amount of metal at any one time.

If you're in the LME aluminium business, you know who it is. If you don't know, it doesn't really matter. Let's just say it's not a widget maker. This sort of long position requires very deep pockets.

And our "mystery long" is not breaking any LME rules. The LME doesn't prohibit such big positions but it does put limits on their potential abuse. In this case, such a massive holder of metal must lend to shorts at a prescribed rate.

Moreover, the LME's compliance department will have been in regular contact with what the exchange terms the "dominant" aluminium long.

Evidently, they are happy with its explanation for why it is constantly holding so much metal. Otherwise it wouldn't still be holding so much metal.

MONEY OUT, STOCKS OUT

It is also becoming easier to squeeze the LME aluminium contract's nearby dates.

Firstly, the withdrawal of investment money from the commodities space, particularly by passive index investors, has reduced the amount of lending generated by funds rolling their long positions forwards.

Secondly, the amount of underlying stocks liquidity in the LME warehouse system has been steadily declining.

"Live" tonnage, meaning that which isn't earmarked for physical withdrawal, hit a seven-year low of 1.63 million tonnes in December.

The persistent spread tightness this year has seen that figure rebound to a current 2.87 million tonnes as previously cancelled metal has been re-warranted and distressed shorts have delivered fresh units into the system.

But not all of that headline figure is available for settlement of LME positions. Some of it is locked up in long-term financing deals.

It is the amount of "free-float" warrants that underpins the settlement of LME positions. It's not publicly available information but the spread tightness tells you that it has also been diminishing.

ACCELERATING OUTFLOWS

And notwithstanding the ongoing deliveries of aluminium onto LME warrant, the outlook is for LME stocks, both headline and on-warrant stocks, to continue declining over the medium term.

This is where the LME's increasingly draconian anti-queue rules are having an effect.

Even while new aluminium units are arriving, ever increasing amounts are leaving.

The daily load-out rate at Vlissingen, the location of the longest queue, has just accelerated from 3,000 to 4,000 tonnes per day.

That's because Pacorini, the warehouse operator that "owns" the queue at the Dutch port, is complying with the LME's new elevated load-out rules.

The Vlissingen outflow will accelerate again from next month when another new rule, limiting the rent on queue-locked metal, kicks in.

Most, if not all of this metal, is headed for off-market storage, which is considerably cheaper than LME storage.

Warehouse rental is the single-biggest cost variable for metal stock financiers, who seek to make a turn on the difference between short- and long-dated futures.

Stock financing is a core function of any commodity market. Consider the implications of it not being there and 10 million-plus tonnes of aluminium swamping the physical market.

VICIOUS CIRCLE?

But this financing function is creating a potentially vicious circle in the LME aluminium market right now.

Beyond the mayhem of the very front months, the rest of the forward curve still offers financing opportunities.

They will become even more enticing as the latest bout of tightness subsides and the whole curve moves closer to linear contango.

What has just been delivered onto LME warrant will then be snapped up and cancelled again with a view to transferring to cheaper off-market storage.

And from May those looking to move stocks out of the LME system will be rewarded with ever faster load-out or, at the very worst, significantly reduced rent if they find themselves in a load-out queue.

The promise of faster outflow leaves the aluminium contract even more vulnerable to the sort of dominant-position spread pressure seen over the last couple of months.

The only way that pressure can be relieved is for the market to move into backwardation to attract more units onto LME warrant.

This pattern has been repeating itself for a couple of years.

But declining stocks means that the backwardation has to flex wider each time to draw metal out of off-market financing deals and back into the LME system.

Unless the dominant long gives up, it's difficult to see how this cycle is going to be broken. And even if the current long does cash in their chips, another one could just as easily play the same game, given the continuing migration of inventory from LME to off-market storage.

Aluminium looks set to continue to be plagued by LME delivery issues, just a whole different set of issues to last time.

