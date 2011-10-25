* Barclays, JP Morgan pressuring points on aluminium futures curve

* JP Morgan seen borrowing 20,000 lots of aluminium Oct 14

* Investors at risk of getting squeezed if short Dec, Feb, March

By Melanie Burton

LONDON, Oct 25 Several large investment banks are building a string of potential squeezes into early next year in the LME aluminium futures market as they try to scrape up profits during a tough year of unpredictable prices and dwindling consumer demand.

Most trading desks are expecting a disappointing year as they have found it tough to lock in profits on purely short or long positions across the London Metal Exchange's (LME) suite of metals contracts. The LME is the world's biggest market for industrial metals.

A few large banks instead are taking aim at the aluminium forward curve, traders said, and moving to obtain dominant positions by buying up futures contracts for particular months.

That could squeeze investors and speculators who have bet on falling aluminium prices -- perhaps as a play on recession -- and force them to pay lofty premiums either to roll their contracts or to find metal to cover them.

"There are a lot of hungry dogs out there, and there are a few crumbs on the floor, but they're all going for it," said analyst Robin Bhar of Credit Agricole.

"(The LME) is a market dominated by some very, very large longs, and if the shorts tend to be investors and speculators, they're going to find it mighty difficult to get hold of physical metal," Bhar said.

The metal is in a large global surplus, most of it a glut in the Western world. But 80-90 percent of it is unavailable to the market, tied up in storage deals in warehouses.

Bank financing deals account for much of that stored metal: A bank buys aluminium from a producer, agrees to sell at a point in the future at a profit and stores it cheaply until then.

These deals create an anomaly that traders are using to their advantage. Such a small pool of physical metal is available that banks with ready cash find it relatively easy to gain dominant positions and influence market prices.

The banks attempting the squeezes are targeting miners and consumers or small speculators.

But they are taking a small risk that the player caught by the squeeze could be another powerful bank strapped for cash. That bank could respond by unlocking its aluminium financing deals and releasing hundreds of tonnes of stored metal to the market, pushing down prices and physical premiums.

"It's a market for grown-ups. The novices that would seek to play in this market do so at their own risk," Bhar said.

SELLERS BEWARE

Traders said that JP Morgan , Barclays Capital and a third unidentified actor have been playing the spreads. This is a way for traders to take a low-risk view by simultaneously buying and selling the same underlying LME contract but for different time periods. They profit from price differentials while avoiding exposure to underlying changes in benchmark prices.

These banks, which own warehousing operations, have been buying up futures contracts on the LME for December, February and March, which could lead to pressure points in those months. Dominant long positions could provide them with a tidy profit if shorts scramble to roll over or find metal.

The three banks are also selling LME contracts for the next month along, i.e. January, March and April.

Both Barclays and JP Morgan declined to comment.

The three banks may be trading for their own account or for their customer accounts, and such strategies are not against the rules.

"They are three different people, doing it for three different reasons," said an LME trader based in Europe.

"March-April is someone just trying to protect the position that they've got and just trying to take a bit of money out. I think it's a pure discretionary position, and there's no physical going to be involved," he said.

Instead, the flashpoint could be for February-March, where a large position has developed in the last few months and was last trading in a $1 premium, from a small discount over the summer. Traders said the position belongs to Barclays Capital.

It could backfire, traders said.

"Everyone is positioned for this type of event to happen. I if you end up with someone trying to take Feb/March to delivery ... which I think they will do ... I think you will see a mass of people delivering to the market," the LME trader said.

Bhar said, however, that spreads would have to remain under pressure for an extended period before a flood of physical metal would come on to the market, which would depress prices.

Unless that happens, banks with a warehousing option stand to win whether investors roll over or buy metal, especially if that metal is for popular hard-to-get locations.

PREMIUM PLAY

Financing deals have inflated European premiums -- the price paid on top of LME cash aluminium to take delivery. Traders said the breaking rent deals to dislodge a warrant or title to quality material in popular ports could be one reason behind localised tightness in Dec-Jan.

Floor traders said JP Morgan had been seen borrowing 20,000 lots of Dec-Jan on Oct. 14, a day in which LME data show record volumes of trade in the ring.

"There could be two possible motivations," said a trader at a European producer.

"They may be trying to squeeze some bucks out of the market, because usually Dec-Jan is a period that gets tight. Maybe there are some complacent shorts out there, if you have cheap money," he said.

"The second is, they could be trying to squeeze the market in order to get hold of cheap metal units," he said.

"Those guys have significant physical aluminium business, and the motivation of securing units before or in the beginning of the new year at a very cheap premium ... can be a valid reason."

Still, others questioned the reasoning behind the strategy of pushing a squeeze and tying up cash at the end of the year.

"It's quite a lot of money to suck out of the balance sheet, especially when you're coming into the end of the financial year," the first trader said. (editing by Jane Baird)