* Barclays, JP Morgan pressuring points on aluminium futures
curve
* JP Morgan seen borrowing 20,000 lots of aluminium Oct 14
* Investors at risk of getting squeezed if short Dec, Feb,
March
By Melanie Burton
LONDON, Oct 25 Several large investment banks
are building a string of potential squeezes into early next year
in the LME aluminium futures market as they try to scrape up
profits during a tough year of unpredictable prices and
dwindling consumer demand.
Most trading desks are expecting a disappointing year as
they have found it tough to lock in profits on purely short or
long positions across the London Metal Exchange's (LME) suite of
metals contracts. The LME is the world's biggest market for
industrial metals.
A few large banks instead are taking aim at the aluminium
forward curve, traders said, and moving to obtain dominant
positions by buying up futures contracts for particular months.
That could squeeze investors and speculators who have bet on
falling aluminium prices -- perhaps as a play on recession --
and force them to pay lofty premiums either to roll their
contracts or to find metal to cover them.
"There are a lot of hungry dogs out there, and there are a
few crumbs on the floor, but they're all going for it," said
analyst Robin Bhar of Credit Agricole.
"(The LME) is a market dominated by some very, very large
longs, and if the shorts tend to be investors and speculators,
they're going to find it mighty difficult to get hold of
physical metal," Bhar said.
The metal is in a large global surplus, most of it a glut in
the Western world. But 80-90 percent of it is unavailable to the
market, tied up in storage deals in warehouses.
Bank financing deals account for much of that stored metal:
A bank buys aluminium from a producer, agrees to sell at a point
in the future at a profit and stores it cheaply until then.
These deals create an anomaly that traders are using to
their advantage. Such a small pool of physical metal is
available that banks with ready cash find it relatively easy to
gain dominant positions and influence market prices.
The banks attempting the squeezes are targeting miners and
consumers or small speculators.
But they are taking a small risk that the player caught by
the squeeze could be another powerful bank strapped for cash.
That bank could respond by unlocking its aluminium financing
deals and releasing hundreds of tonnes of stored metal to the
market, pushing down prices and physical premiums.
"It's a market for grown-ups. The novices that would seek to
play in this market do so at their own risk," Bhar said.
SELLERS BEWARE
Traders said that JP Morgan , Barclays Capital
and a third unidentified actor have been playing the
spreads. This is a way for traders to take a low-risk view by
simultaneously buying and selling the same underlying LME
contract but for different time periods. They profit from price
differentials while avoiding exposure to underlying changes in
benchmark prices.
These banks, which own warehousing operations, have been
buying up futures contracts on the LME for December, February
and March, which could lead to pressure points in those months.
Dominant long positions could provide them with a tidy profit if
shorts scramble to roll over or find metal.
The three banks are also selling LME contracts for the next
month along, i.e. January, March and April.
Both Barclays and JP Morgan declined to comment.
The three banks may be trading for their own account or for
their customer accounts, and such strategies are not against the
rules.
"They are three different people, doing it for three
different reasons," said an LME trader based in Europe.
"March-April is someone just trying to protect the position
that they've got and just trying to take a bit of money out. I
think it's a pure discretionary position, and there's no
physical going to be involved," he said.
Instead, the flashpoint could be for February-March, where a
large position has developed in the last few months and was last
trading in a $1 premium, from a small discount over the summer.
Traders said the position belongs to Barclays Capital.
It could backfire, traders said.
"Everyone is positioned for this type of event to happen. I
if you end up with someone trying to take Feb/March to delivery
... which I think they will do ... I think you will see a mass
of people delivering to the market," the LME trader said.
Bhar said, however, that spreads would have to remain under
pressure for an extended period before a flood of physical metal
would come on to the market, which would depress prices.
Unless that happens, banks with a warehousing option stand
to win whether investors roll over or buy metal, especially if
that metal is for popular hard-to-get locations.
PREMIUM PLAY
Financing deals have inflated European premiums -- the price
paid on top of LME cash aluminium to take delivery. Traders said
the breaking rent deals to dislodge a warrant or title to
quality material in popular ports could be one reason behind
localised tightness in Dec-Jan.
Floor traders said JP Morgan had been seen borrowing 20,000
lots of Dec-Jan on Oct. 14, a day in which LME data show record
volumes of trade in the ring.
"There could be two possible motivations," said a trader at a
European producer.
"They may be trying to squeeze some bucks out of the market,
because usually Dec-Jan is a period that gets tight. Maybe there
are some complacent shorts out there, if you have cheap money,"
he said.
"The second is, they could be trying to squeeze the market
in order to get hold of cheap metal units," he said.
"Those guys have significant physical aluminium business,
and the motivation of securing units before or in the beginning
of the new year at a very cheap premium ... can be a valid
reason."
Still, others questioned the reasoning behind the strategy
of pushing a squeeze and tying up cash at the end of the year.
"It's quite a lot of money to suck out of the balance sheet,
especially when you're coming into the end of the financial
year," the first trader said.
(editing by Jane Baird)