LONDON, Sept 11 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
slightly delayed the launch its aluminium premium contract to
the second quarter of next year and also said on Thursday it
would hold off from further warehouse reforms ahead of a court
appeal ruling.
The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
, announced in June it would launch an aluminium
premium contract in the first quarter.
Premiums are paid over the LME cash price to cover the cost
of freight and insurance, and reflect regional demand and
supply. The LME hopes the contract will appeal to investors
wanting to lock in future premiums, which have shot to record
highs in recent years.
"Following extensive market engagement, the LME has now
fully-specified its proposed premium contracts, which the LME
intends to launch in the second quarter of 2015," the LME said
in a members' notice.
High premiums are partly due to long backlogs at
LME-certified warehouses and the LME said on Thursday it would
need to ensure that the new contract is not impacted by queues.
"It is proposed that this will be achieved by a warehouse
opt-in mechanism, whereby LME warehouse operators will agree to
create premium warrants," the LME said.
Warrants are legal ownership documents for metal in LME
warehouses.
The CME Group Inc launched an aluminium futures
contract in May in a bid to challenge the LME's $51
billion market and went live about two years ago with a contract
for its own aluminium premium contract.
FURTHER REFORMS
The LME also said that it would wait for a ruling in a court
appeal before proceeding with further reforms to its warehouse
policy.
The exchange launched several reforms last year in response
to complaints about warehouse backlogs, but was forced to put on
hold a key reform when it lost a court case earlier this year
brought by Russian aluminium producer Rusal.
A ruling by the UK Appeal Court is not expected until after
the court resumes in October after a summer
recess.
Industrial buyers of aluminium, used in transport and to
make beverage cans, have had to wait up to two years to get
delivery of metal from some LME warehouses and the proposed
rules aimed to cut the queues down to a maximum of 50 days.
The LME said on Thursday it had already implemented about
half of its reform plan, including releasing new data on queues
and futures positions as well as the creation of a physical
market committee.
But it said would hold back on other possible reforms,
including the possible capping or banning of rents for metals in
warehouses while stuck in a backlog.
A logistical review undertaken by global consultancy firm
Oliver Wyman has been completed, but the LME said it will delay
its release until after the court ruling.
"The changes recommended by Oliver Wyman will involve
amendments to the policy on approval of warehouses and the
policy for the approval of good delivery locations," the LME
notice said.
