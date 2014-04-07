(Updating to recast and add details from interview)
By Eric Onstad and Susan Thomas
LONDON/SANTIAGO, April 7 The London Metal
Exchange may not launch its new aluminium premium contract until
early next year, the exchange's top executive said on Monday,
months after a competing product from U.S. rival CME Group Inc
is expected to go live.
The distant date for the new LME contract will stir the
debate over its ability to resolve the years-long issue of
backlogs and inflated physical prices that U.S. end users say
are costing the industry $6 billion each year.
"The regulatory process alone takes about six months, so
we'll be pushing to get it done before the end of the year. It
may not happen until the first quarter of 2015," Chief Executive
Garry Jones said on the sidelines of the CESCO/CRU copper
conference.
Consumers say the LME's mainstay contract is broken because
of the yawning gap between the futures and the physical market.
Premiums AL-PREM paid on top of the LME benchmark for
physical delivery have reached record highs and now account for
about 20 percent of the LME price. Historically it had been
around 10 percent.
In a notice to members on Monday, the LME said it planned a
physically-settled aluminium premium contract and might expand
it to other metals, but gave no details of the plan. The LME
outlined the first details of its new contract plan in January.
The exchange, the world's biggest market for industrial
metals, lost a court ruling last month that handed CME an
unexpected windfall for its contract, a product launching May 5
that the CME hopes will lure clients from the dominant LME. The
reform was aimed at cutting backlogs in the LME's global
warehouse network.
Jones said in the interview the exchange will decide in the
next few weeks whether to appeal the court ruling, which was
obtained by Russian aluminium giant Rusal on worries
the reforms would hit prices.
"We are cognizant of the fact we can't keep the market
waiting forever," he said, adding the issue had been a "big and
costly" distraction.
"The (warehouse reform) rule may still be implemented,
potentially with revised timing periods, either as the result of
an appeal or a fresh market consultation," the exchange's notice
said.
The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
, had planned to impose new regulations on April 1 on
warehouses after long-standing complaints about delays of more
than a year to access metal at some depots.
OTHER REFORMS STILL ALIVE
Some analysts said frustration with the LME's reforms might
lure some consumers to CME, which hopes to convince the 50
million-tonne aluminium industry to upend three decades of LME
pricing and switch to the its upstart contract.
The new CME contract has the approval of at least one large
consumer of aluminium, MillerCoors, which uses the metal
to make drinks cans and has criticised the LME's handling of the
problem.
The LME also gave an update of a series of other reforms,
which have been unaffected by the court ruling.
The exchange has agreed on a format for publishing detailed
data about each warehouse, including stocks coming in and out
and waiting times in days for each metal. Currently, data is
published for each location, not each warehouse.
The first monthly report will be published on May 12
regarding activity in April.
The LME had also promised as part of its wide-ranging
reforms to publish more data about long and short positions,
similar to the U.S. Commitments of Traders reports.
The first such report is due in the second quarter, it said.
