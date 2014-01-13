By Josephine Mason
FORT LAUDERDALE Jan 12 The London Metal
Exchange is considering launching a U.S. aluminum premium
contract, a senior executive said, potentially expanding its
most-traded product after years of criticism over high physical
prices.
The contract, plans for which are still in the early stages,
would reflect the cash premium that is paid on top of the LME
benchmark for physical delivery, Matt Chamberlain, head of
business development, told Reuters.
The draft specification will be ready by month-end, at which
point the LME will start to canvass the market for support. If
liquidity grows, the exchange would expand it to include forward
transactions, he said.
The plans emerge just as premiums AL-PREM spike to record
highs, now accounting for as much as a quarter of the LME price.
Historically it has been around 10 percent.
The surge has added to complaints that the LME's mainstay
contract is broken because of the yawning gap between the
futures and the physical market.
The new product would initially be for delivery in the U.S.
Midwest, the heart of the country's aluminum industry and where
the need is "most pressing", Chamberlain said on the sidelines
of an industry event.
It would also compete with CME Group Inc.'s
struggling Midwest aluminum premium contract. Its Chicago-based
rival is also looking at launching a physically deliverable
aluminum futures contract.
News that the LME is pursuing a premium contract comes just
months after it pledged to investigate new products linked to
physical premiums, warrant transfers and synthetic warrants.
The speed of the LME's action will underscore its efforts to
repair damage to its biggest futures contract by turnover and
liquidity.
ALL-IN COST
The new product would allow U.S. end users, such as
carmakers and brewers who use aluminum to make drinks cans, to
hedge the "all-in" cost of buying a tonne of aluminum.
It would be similar to a swap, whereby buyers and sellers
trade a product and the buyer pays the difference between the
U.S. Midwest and the other region.
"The auto companies are already going to their brokers
saying we need a price for all-in metal. The end users do have
access to it with trading relationships but they would like to
see a displayed price," he said.
The exchange may eventually look at expanding the contract
to Europe for delivery in Rotterdam and Asia - Japan and Taiwan
- if there was sufficient interest liquidity, he said.
It would also consider expanding it to other metals in time.
Under pressure to appease critics of its global storage
network and facing intense regulatory and political scrutiny,
the LME will introduce measures in April to slash the maximum
queues for metal and has beefed up its powers to act against
market abuse.
It is unclear if there would be enough support for the
contract. U.S. producer Alcoa Inc. has given its backing
to a premium product, but Chamberlain said the LME would only
push ahead with the plan if there was enough backing from the
industry.
"This is something we'll develop if there's a real business
case for it."
