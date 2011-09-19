LONDON, Sept 19 The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Monday it had appointed Trevor Spanner as managing director of post-trade services, to spearhead the exchange's feasibility study into self-clearing.

Spanner, who is chief operating officer at European Central Counterparty Ltd (EuroCCP), is expected to join the LME in early November.

"The LME's feasibility study into self-clearing is at an advanced stage and Spanner will take charge of the project," the LME said in a statement.

The LME said in May it was giving serious consideration to the possibility of building its own clearing house. Market participants said the plan could help boost the LME's earnings but would incur significant start-up costs.

At present the members of the LME, the world's leading industrial metals futures exchange, pay for the task to be done by Europe's largest independent clearing house, LCH.Clearnet.

The LME said Spanner helped lead the set-up and implementation of EuroCCP - the European clearing subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp, having previously worked at Merrill Lynch until 2006. (Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; editing by James Jukwey)