LONDON Nov 22 Barclays declined to confirm whether it is halting floor trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME), but said it always reviews its operations and remains committed to the LME.

Market sources told Reuters that Barclays was downgrading its LME membership to category 2, allowing all types of trading except open outcry operations on the floor.

"Barclays has a long track record of managing all businesses dynamically. We continuously review and evaluate the services we provide to clients so as to maximise the value we can add to their businesses," Barclays said in an emailed statement in response to questions.

"Barclays remains deeply committed to the base metals market and the London Metals Exchange, which is one of our oldest and most successful franchises within our commodities business."