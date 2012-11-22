LONDON Nov 22 Barclays declined to
confirm whether it is halting floor trading on the London Metal
Exchange (LME), but said it always reviews its operations and
remains committed to the LME.
Market sources told Reuters that Barclays was downgrading
its LME membership to category 2, allowing all types of trading
except open outcry operations on the floor.
"Barclays has a long track record of managing all businesses
dynamically. We continuously review and evaluate the services we
provide to clients so as to maximise the value we can add to
their businesses," Barclays said in an emailed statement in
response to questions.
"Barclays remains deeply committed to the base metals market
and the London Metals Exchange, which is one of our oldest and
most successful franchises within our commodities business."