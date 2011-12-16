BRIEF-GAIN CAPITAL SAYS JAN OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME OF $9.5 BLN
* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - JAN OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME OF $9.5 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11.0% FROM DECEMBER 2016
LONDON Dec 16 Initial bids from potential suitors for the London Metal Exchange (LME) are due before the end of February, an LME spokeswoman said on Friday.
The exchange has started sending more than ten non-disclosure agreements (NDA) to potential bidders, which must be signed to gain access to the exchange's sensitive financial data.
"The NDAs have been sent, and they have to sign those and send them back before they get the memorandum of information," the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Susan Thomas; Editing by Anthony Barker)
