(Adds details, context)
LONDON Dec 16 Initial bids from potential
suitors for the London Metal Exchange (LME) are due before the
end of February, an LME spokeswoman said on Friday.
The exchange has started sending more than ten
non-disclosure agreements (NDA) to potential bidders, which must
be signed to gain access to the exchange's sensitive financial
data.
"The NDAs have been sent, and they have to sign those and
send them back before they get the memorandum of information,"
the spokeswoman said.
In September, the LME, one of the last bastions of open
outcry trading, said at least 10 parties had expressed interest
in buying the exchange. Metal industry sources have said the bid
could be worth a potential 1 billion pounds ($1.55
billion).
The LME said at the time it would set up a "data room",
opening the books for would-be buyers in December.
There is market speculation that the list of potential
acquirers may include CME Group Inc, the largest futures
exchange in the United States, IntercontinentalExchange
and UK-based broker ICAP.
($1 = 0.6461 British pounds)
(Reporting by Susan Thomas; Editing by Anthony Barker)