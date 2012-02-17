(Adds details, comments)
By Maytaal Angel and Jonathan Spicer
LONDON/NEW YORK Feb 17 The London Metal
Exchange (LME) has received a good number of first-round bids
for the 130-year-old bourse, the world's largest metals market
place, an LME spokesman said on Friday.
Separate sources familiar with the situation said the list
includes NYSE/Euronext. Around half of the 15 or so
parties that had shown interest in the LME had made initial
offers.
"Everything is on track with a good number of bids for the
board to consider next week," an LME spokesman said.
The LME board meets on Feb. 23.
The Financial Times newspaper reported that the CME Group
had also made an offer. The CME declined to comment.
Sources said potential suitor Deutsche Boerse had
decided not to bid and that the London Stock Exchange
was also unlikely to make an offer.
NYSE Euronext, Deutsche Boerse and the LSE declined to
comment.
European antitrust regulators scotched an attempt by
Deutsche Boerse to buy NYSE Euronext earlier this month on
concern it would create a dominant player in European listed
derivatives.
One source familiar with the situation said despite the
setback with Deutsche Boerse, NYSE Euronext was in a good
position to bid for the LME given the synergies with its
London-based soft commodities and grains exchange NYSE Liffe.
The source described the LME as a "nice bolt-on to help
build scale", and a possible bridge to emerging markets
including Asia. The source added that the exchange was not
looking to strip the LME if it won.
Analysts and industry sources have valued the exchange at
between 500 million pounds and 1.5 billion pounds ($783.4
million-2.4 billion) based on expectations of higher earnings
boosted by new products and by self clearing.
(Additional reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt, Victoria
Howley and Susan Thomas in London, and Tom Polansek in Chicago)