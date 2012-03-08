LONDON, March 8 The London Metal Exchange (LME) has invited bidders to submit offers for the bourse by May 7 in the second phase of a process that could lead to the bourse's sale, according to a letter sent to LME shareholders.

"In this phase, a small number of selected bidders will be invited to perform due diligence on the LME and submit offers by 7 May 2012," the letter, signed by LME Chairman Brian Bender, said.

The LME, the world's biggest marketplace for industrial metals, announced last September that it had received expressions of interest.

Last month the LME board looked at non-binding bids. Sources have said those were from around half of the roughly 15 parties that had showed interest in buying the exchange.

Bidders could include CME Group, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), NYSE Euronext and the InterContinental Exchange (ICE), sources and media reports have said. (Reporting by Susan Thomas, editing by William Hardy)