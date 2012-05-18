* NYSE Euronext falls out of the race
* HKEx offer could be hard to beat
* LME talks with board members continue
By Harpreet Bhal and Josephine Mason
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 18 A 1.2 billion pound
($1.9 billion) bid from Hong Kong for the London Metal Exchange
could be hard to beat on price and carried assurances about
maintaining the LME's 135-year-old traditions, sources familiar
with the matter said on Friday.
The offer for the world's largest metals marketplace from
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) is up
against bids from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME)
and InterContinental Exchange.
HKEx declined to comment on the bid price.
"It'll be between CME and HKEx. CME were first in and Hong
Kong put in a huge offer, which will blow some in the running
out of the water," a source close to the process told Reuters.
At a recent townhall style meeting CME senior managers said
the LME would be a nice to have but was not a "must have", a
second source said.
"It seems like it is pretty early days. It is in the hands
of the LME," the source said.
No figures were mentioned for the bids from CME or ICE, but
the LME has been independently valued at 1 billion pounds.
A 1.2 billion pound bid would value its ordinary A shares at
around 93 pounds, a nearly 20-fold premium to the 4.95 they
traded at last July.
"Those are crazy numbers. It shows you how much value people
put on the exchange," said one head of a metals trading unit at
a commodities trading house.
"I think most people will be interested in an offer like
that, but it depends on the details."
TRADITIONS
The LME is one of the last bastions of open outcry trading,
its building located on Leadenhall Street in the City of London
financial district.
Futures in metals including copper, aluminium, zinc, lead,
tin and nickel still change hands in so-called ring trading as
well as electronically and over the telephone.
And unlike other commodity markets, which are usually based
on monthly prompt dates, most LME futures contracts offer daily
and weekly prompt dates, giving industrial users a more dynamic
hedging facility.
One metals industry source said HKEx would not change much
at the LME, and would retain its ring dealing and prompt date
system.
"I think that is what they will say, and that makes sense.
But on the other hand if you are paying $1.6 billion for
something, and the book value of the exchange is not too far off
200 million pounds ... that is still a hell of a premium," he
said.
Rival bidder ICE after its 2001 purchase of International
Petroleum Exchange, now ICE Futures Europe, closed its
open-outcry trading pit.
"I cannot envisage that the (members) would want the ICE to
be involved," said one LME shareholder member. "I could be wrong
but putting myself in their position, they will just close the
open outcry within 60 seconds."
LME received a second round of bidders' proposals on May 7
and said its board would consider them before giving
shareholders more information. An unscheduled board meeting was
held last week and talks continued this week.
One bidder, NYSE Euronext, fell out of the race this
week, a spokesman said on Tuesday, after its reported 800
million pound bid was deemed too low.
The exchange has long operated on a constrained profit
model, keeping its fees low for shareholder members who use the
exchange. It reported net profit of 7.7 million pounds in 2011.
But some shareholders who had fiercely resisted the
possibility of a sale, fearing dramatically increased costs and
big changes to the way they do business, suggested this week
they had tempered their opposition.
($1 = 0.6324 pound)
(Additional reporting by Susan Thomas and Veronica Brown in
London, writing by Veronica Brown; editing by Jason Neely;
Editing by)