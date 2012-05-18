* NYSE Euronext falls out of the race

* HKEx offer could be hard to beat

* LME talks with board members continue

By Harpreet Bhal and Josephine Mason

LONDON/NEW YORK, May 18 A 1.2 billion pound ($1.9 billion) bid from Hong Kong for the London Metal Exchange could be hard to beat on price and carried assurances about maintaining the LME's 135-year-old traditions, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The offer for the world's largest metals marketplace from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) is up against bids from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and InterContinental Exchange.

HKEx declined to comment on the bid price.

"It'll be between CME and HKEx. CME were first in and Hong Kong put in a huge offer, which will blow some in the running out of the water," a source close to the process told Reuters.

At a recent townhall style meeting CME senior managers said the LME would be a nice to have but was not a "must have", a second source said.

"It seems like it is pretty early days. It is in the hands of the LME," the source said.

No figures were mentioned for the bids from CME or ICE, but the LME has been independently valued at 1 billion pounds.

A 1.2 billion pound bid would value its ordinary A shares at around 93 pounds, a nearly 20-fold premium to the 4.95 they traded at last July.

"Those are crazy numbers. It shows you how much value people put on the exchange," said one head of a metals trading unit at a commodities trading house.

"I think most people will be interested in an offer like that, but it depends on the details."

TRADITIONS

The LME is one of the last bastions of open outcry trading, its building located on Leadenhall Street in the City of London financial district.

Futures in metals including copper, aluminium, zinc, lead, tin and nickel still change hands in so-called ring trading as well as electronically and over the telephone.

And unlike other commodity markets, which are usually based on monthly prompt dates, most LME futures contracts offer daily and weekly prompt dates, giving industrial users a more dynamic hedging facility.

One metals industry source said HKEx would not change much at the LME, and would retain its ring dealing and prompt date system.

"I think that is what they will say, and that makes sense. But on the other hand if you are paying $1.6 billion for something, and the book value of the exchange is not too far off 200 million pounds ... that is still a hell of a premium," he said.

Rival bidder ICE after its 2001 purchase of International Petroleum Exchange, now ICE Futures Europe, closed its open-outcry trading pit.

"I cannot envisage that the (members) would want the ICE to be involved," said one LME shareholder member. "I could be wrong but putting myself in their position, they will just close the open outcry within 60 seconds."

LME received a second round of bidders' proposals on May 7 and said its board would consider them before giving shareholders more information. An unscheduled board meeting was held last week and talks continued this week.

One bidder, NYSE Euronext, fell out of the race this week, a spokesman said on Tuesday, after its reported 800 million pound bid was deemed too low.

The exchange has long operated on a constrained profit model, keeping its fees low for shareholder members who use the exchange. It reported net profit of 7.7 million pounds in 2011.

But some shareholders who had fiercely resisted the possibility of a sale, fearing dramatically increased costs and big changes to the way they do business, suggested this week they had tempered their opposition.

($1 = 0.6324 pound) (Additional reporting by Susan Thomas and Veronica Brown in London, writing by Veronica Brown;