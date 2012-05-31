(Updates with end of meeting)

* ICE, HKEx present offers to LME board

* AGM set for June 8, may be too soon for vote

By Harpreet Bhal and Maytaal Angel

LONDON, May 31 Two suitors vying for the London Metal Exchange (LME) made presentations of their bids to the bourse's board on Thursday, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as the race to buy the 135-year-old institution nears its end.

InterContinental Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing are the remaining two from a shortlist of four to buy the world's biggest metals market place after the exit of CME Group and NYSE Euronext.

"This is a regularly scheduled meeting, but it makes sense that they would want to hear from the bidders," one source said, adding it was unlikely the board would make a decision on Thursday.

The LME said there was no announcement after the meeting ended.

The second source said the bidders could be asked to return with refined offers, which could mean increasing the value of their bids. Both ICE and HKEx bids are around the 1.2 billion pounds ($1.86 billion) mark.

Both exchanges have guaranteed to keep the LME's operations unchanged, including its open outcry trading ring and unique prompt-date system, sources with knowledge of the matter have said.

"It might come down to price," the second source said.

The chief executives of both companies were in London, the second source said.

The LME intends to present just one bid to shareholders, sources have told Reuters.

RESISTANCE

Shareholder resistance to the potential sale of the LME has tempered in the past weeks, with bidders promising to keep LME operations unchanged.

Reports of the big price tag have also taken the edge off anger over a decision last December to raise fees.

The LME, which operates on a restrained-profit model, has traditionally kept fees low for the members who own and use the exchange.

"I think the sale is inevitable," said a metals trading head at a company that has a shareholding in the LME.

"I think certainly we'll know very soon the details of the proposals from the bidders. The board will be guided by the presentations that are made and the quality of the bids, and they will make a recommendation to the shareholders soon."

There is an annual general meeting on June 8, but the sources said that would be too soon for shareholders to vote on a bid. A special meeting of shareholders, which include U.S. banks J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs, would be called for that.

The LME is owned by the banks, brokerages and industrial companies that use it, with J.P Morgan and Goldman Sachs the top two stakeholders.

Any potential buyer would have two hurdles to clear: win 75 percent of ordinary shares as well as 50 percent of shareholders.

This means that due to the lopsided spread of shareholdings, the bid could fail if many small shareholders oppose it, even if it attracts more than 75 percent of total shares.

($1 = 0.6438 British pounds) (Additional reporting by Susan Thomas and Veronica Brown,; editing by William Hardy and James Jukwey)