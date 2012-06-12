* Traders want bigger daily billet deliveries from
warehouses
* Delisting of some warehouses and cash-settlement proposed
* Queues at Detroit distort prices, traders say
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, June 12 Traders and consumers want the
London Metal Exchange to overhaul the way its steel billet
contract works, including possible de-recognition of inefficient
storage facilities or even creation of a new product, to avoid
losing the business to other bourses.
Disgruntled users of the futures contract, frustrated by
slow delivery of metal from LME listed warehouses and the
disconnect between billet physical and futures prices, drew up a
list of suggested changes for the exchange's board to consider
at a steel committee meeting late last week.
"Some people are getting very upset because of the queues
and are losing their patience," one source at a metals trading
house said.
"The relationship with the physical price is broken so the
exchange has to intervene. They have to take quick decisions to
save this contract," he added.
The London exchange, the world's biggest marketplace for
trading base metals such as copper and aluminium, launched
futures for steel billet four years ago but they have been slow
to gather volume and become a genuinely useful tool for hedging.
One problem is shared with other metals. Firms operating
warehouses in the global network recognised by the exchange take
their time in releasing metal stored there, pleading logistical
difficulties.
Critics say it is more often a tactic to keep charging rent
for as long as possible.
They said warehousing companies should be made to ensure
that exchange customers needing to take delivery of steel
billets - semi finished steel long products mainly used in
making construction materials - should be able to get hold of
them in a shorter time.
This would ease queues at busy locations, as currently steel
needed by users gets stuck behind other metals waiting for
delivery, often for months at a time.
One way of forcing efficiency would be to take away approval
for storage from congested warehouses such as Detroit in the
United States, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Another measure suggested was scrapping the billet contract
in favour of a new one with cash settlement - eliminating the
delivery problems associated with a physically-backed,
futures-based product.
Physical Black Sea billet BLT-BBE=SB was at $570-575 per
tonne this week while the three-month LME billet futures
was at $360-$400, a gap that is making it extremely
hard for traders to use the contract.
The futures fetch the much lower price than physical steel
partly because of the difficulty in taking delivery.
"The LME steel billet contract has now divorced itself
completely from the Black Sea billet price and unless action is
taken by the LME to ensure that steel billets are moved to the
front of the Detroit queue, liquidity will continue to decline
and the contract is destined to fail," said the head of a
European steel trading house.
"If unrealistic physical premiums and delivery times are
allowed to continue, I fear the LME is in danger of losing its
reputation as a credible mechanism for pricing physical
contracts and delivery."
The LME confirmed it was considering some suggestions made
at Friday's meeting but declined to give any information on what
was discussed.
WAIT FOR THE SALE?
LME steel billet users say the LME needs to move fast to
avoid seeing migration of all of its steel business towards
cash-settled contracts offered by other exchanges, chiefly CME
Group, or brokers.
A spokesman for the LME said that it will probably take some
time before any change to the contract is implemented.
The fact that the LME is in the middle of a negotiation on
its potential sale could make changes even slower.
"Often, even with the best will in the world, there is some
lag between a suggestion being made and it being researched and
taken," said Chris Evans, head of business development at the
LME.
"The board has other things to consider as well, so we are
not in a position to present anything to the board at the next
meeting regarding what was discussed on Friday."
The LME steel contract first came under pressure last
summer, when a noticeable rise in cancelled warrants, or
material earmarked for delivery, caused concern among some
players about the health of the contract itself. Talk swirled
that a major market player had become frustrated and wanted to
remove their material from the market.
The contract was criticised again last October when the LME
decided to suspend the validity of 274 steel billet warrants
held by MF Global on behalf of Stemcor, because MF Global's
administrator, which had taken control of assets belonging to
the bankrupt broker, was unable to adhere to LME lending
guidance.
