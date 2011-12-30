(Refiles to add byline)
* Interest in LME billet contract is falling-traders
* LME looks at cash-settled steel contracts
By Silvia Antonioli and Ruby Lian
LONDON/SHANGHAI, Dec 30 The London Metal
Exchange said it was considering the launch of a billet swap
contract in an attempt to cash in on increasing interest in
steel derivatives from industrial and financial participants.
"We are looking at it following requests from the industry,"
an LME spokeswoman said on Friday.
The London-based metals exchange already has a steel
derivative: It launched two physically backed regional billet
futures contracts in April 2008, one Mediterranean and one Far
East contract, which subsequently merged into the Mediterranean
contract in July 2008.
It is now considering the launch of a cash-settled steel
contract, following the example of other exchanges such as the
CME, which have seen trading volumes grow in the past
few months.
Volumes of the existing LME steel billet contract rose 30.4
percent in the year to November, the LME said, but traders say
interest in the contract from industrial and financial
participants is shrinking.
(Editing by Jane Baird)