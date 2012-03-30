LONDON, March 30 A unit of Bank of China , one of China's big-four state-owned banks, is expanding its metals business and looking to hire local traders when it becomes the first Chinese bank to officially join the London Metal Exchange.

Its move to hire comes as European and U.S. banks including commodity heavyweight Goldman Sachs have seen many of their commodity traders exit for better-paying trading houses and hedge funds.

"We are hiring locally. We will hire as and when necessary," said Arthur Fan, chief executive of BOCI Global Commodities in the UK.

Bank of China International (BOCI) Global Commodities UK Ltd has applied for a category 2 LME membership, entitling it to trade in the electronic LMESelect and telephone markets, but not in the open outcry ring. It is not yet clear when the membership will be granted.

European and U.S. banks have come under increasing regulatory pressure to limit risk taking in the wake of the global financial crisis. Their profits have also shrunk, unlike their emerging world counterparts.

"I believe our membership will be beneficial to all parties including LME members. We'll bring more trading volumes, the pie will get larger," Fan said.

Some LME traders have expressed concern they might lose existing business with Chinese customers when BOCI becomes an LME member, but others believe Chinese customers are too price sensitive to stay loyal for very long.

The entrance to the LME of an investment bank from China will also bolster the credentials of the 135-year-old exchange as it opens its books to potential suitors, cementing its dominance in metals over the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

"The ShFE is mainly for locals. They can use its products to hedge their domestic business but for international business they need to use the LME, which has more comprehensive product coverage," said Fan.

China is by far the world's largest base metals consumer, accounting for about 40 percent of the world's copper usage. It is estimated that nearly half of LME trading volumes come from Chinese customers. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Anthony Barker)