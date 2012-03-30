By Maytaal Angel
| LONDON, March 30
LONDON, March 30 A unit of Bank of China
, one of China's big-four state-owned
banks, is expanding its metals business and looking to hire
local traders when it becomes the first Chinese bank to
officially join the London Metal Exchange.
Its move to hire comes as European and U.S. banks including
commodity heavyweight Goldman Sachs have seen many of
their commodity traders exit for better-paying trading houses
and hedge funds.
"We are hiring locally. We will hire as and when necessary,"
said Arthur Fan, chief executive of BOCI Global Commodities in
the UK.
Bank of China International (BOCI) Global Commodities UK Ltd
has applied for a category 2 LME membership, entitling it to
trade in the electronic LMESelect and telephone markets, but not
in the open outcry ring. It is not yet clear when the membership
will be granted.
European and U.S. banks have come under increasing
regulatory pressure to limit risk taking in the wake of the
global financial crisis. Their profits have also shrunk, unlike
their emerging world counterparts.
"I believe our membership will be beneficial to all parties
including LME members. We'll bring more trading volumes, the pie
will get larger," Fan said.
Some LME traders have expressed concern they might lose
existing business with Chinese customers when BOCI becomes an
LME member, but others believe Chinese customers are too price
sensitive to stay loyal for very long.
The entrance to the LME of an investment bank from China
will also bolster the credentials of the 135-year-old exchange
as it opens its books to potential suitors, cementing its
dominance in metals over the Shanghai Futures Exchange.
"The ShFE is mainly for locals. They can use its products to
hedge their domestic business but for international business
they need to use the LME, which has more comprehensive product
coverage," said Fan.
China is by far the world's largest base metals consumer,
accounting for about 40 percent of the world's copper usage. It
is estimated that nearly half of LME trading volumes come from
Chinese customers.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Anthony Barker)