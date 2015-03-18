(Adds details, quotes, background)
LONDON, March 18 The London Metal Exchange is
selling its entire stake of about 2 percent in clearing house
LCH.Clearnet to Borsa stanbul and will work with the Turkish
stock exchange to develop products for the steel market, the LME
said on Wednesday.
The LME, the world's biggest and oldest market for
industrial metals, has been seeking to boost profits by
expanding its range of products and is due to launch new steel
contracts in October.
The LME and its owner, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
(HKEx), plan to partner with Borsa stanbul on the
dissemination of market data on the LME's steel billet contract,
the LME said in a statement.
No financial details of the deal were given.
LME contracts were cleared through LCH.Clearnet before the
138-year-old exchange launched its own clearing house last year.
The LME said earlier this month it was launching its new
steel rebar and scrap contracts on Oct. 26, adding to its
existing steel billet contract.
"The HKEx Group looks forward to working with them (Borsa
stanbul) on future initiatives, not only in data and base
metals, but also across other asset classes," said Garry Jones,
chief executive of the LME and HKEx's co-head of global markets.
Borsa stanbul said on March 3 it planned to go public in
Ankara's latest move to bolster its $220 billion equity market,
which has punched below its weight for years.
Borsa stanbul, the country's only stock exchange, said it
expected to list up to 43 percent of its capital through the
sale of most of the shares now held by the national Treasury.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Jason Neely and Dale
Hudson)