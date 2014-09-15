* Owner HKEx has sought to expand LME into mainland China

LONDON, Sept 15 The London Metal Exchange (LME) and China Construction Bank Corp (CCB), the second-biggest lender in the world's biggest metals consumer, have agreed to develop new products and cooperate on marketing, they said on Monday.

The LME, the world's top market for industrial metals, its unit LME Clear and owner Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) has signed a memorandum of understanding with CCB, a joint statement said.

The agreement is an important step for HKEx, which paid $2.2 billion to buy the LME in December 2012 - a price that many analysts regarded as very high - and vowed to make the takeover profitable by extending its reach into mainland China and launching new products.

"This agreement marks the beginning of our collaboration with CCB in the exploration of new products and services suitable for mainland China, Hong Kong and other markets," said HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li.

The agreement aims to build on the state-owned bank being named recently as the first official clearing bank for renminbi in the United Kingdom, the statement said.

The LME said in June it planned to launch new steel rebar and scrap contracts, probably next year, while a second phase of contracts could include ones for iron ore, coking coal and steel coil.

A new aluminium premium contract is due to kick off in the second quarter of next year.

The LME has struggled, however, to implement its Chinese expansion plans, encountering obstacles for example to opening metal warehousing facilities in the country.

LME Clear, the exchange's new clearing house, is due to launch on Sept. 22 and has been seeking to add renminbi as an acceptable cash collateral.

CCB's Chairman and Executive Director Wang Hongzhang said the bank aimed to establish a fast-track channel for Chinese mining, smelting and metal processing companies to access international commodity trading markets.

CCB posted a lower-than-expected increase in second-quarter profit, with rising levels of bad loans, joining peers who have suffered from the country's slowing economic growth.

China's biggest banks, grappling with the slowing economy, are turning their back on mainstay borrowers like manufacturers and courting alternative industries in a bid to boost revenue. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Pravin Char)