HONG KONG Aug 15 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd is close to picking a new CEO for the London Metal Exchange and it will make an announcement due course, Chief Executive Charles Li said on Thursday.

Li also said that it was unclear how long litigation over the LME would last or how much it would cost. The LME has been named in several class action lawsuits accusing banks and large commodity traders of hoarding metal in warehouses and driving up the prices of industrial products.

"We do not have sufficient information to determine how long it will last or what the costs will be, but it's clear in our mind that this litigation is baseless," Li told reporters at a press conference in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Lawrence White and Clare Baldwin.; Writing by Melanie Burton; Editing by Chris Gallagher)