* LME will present one bid to shareholders -sources

* Bid that helps with China warehousing could win support

* HKEx could trump ICE on location, China access

By Susan Thomas and Melanie Burton

LONDON, May 24 A fast track into China could be the deciding factor in the race to win backing from shareholders in the London Metal Exchange, making Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's bid enticing.

The London exchange has long sought to win approval from regulators in the world's biggest metals consumer to list its warehouses nearer customers in the country which also accounts for 40 percent of copper consumption, Asian industry sources said.

InterContinental Exchange and HKEx are the last two on an original shortlist of four to buy the world's biggest metals market place, after the exit on Tuesday of CME Group and NYSE Euronext the week before.

Both bids are just above the 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion) mark that the LME has been independently valued at. Both have also guaranteed to keep the 135-year-old LME's operations unchanged, including its open outcry trading ring and its unique prompt-date system, sources said.

A spokesman for the LME said it would be up to the exchange's shareholder members who use the exchange to decide on a deal, if any. HKEx was not immediately available to comment.

The LME intends to present just one bid to shareholders, two sources said. But even though two bidders have dropped out, they could re-enter the fray at any point.

While ICE is believed to have put in a slightly higher offer for the LME, geography is looking increasingly like the deciding factor.

"ICE is effectively a European market, so anything they do will come with a swathe of bureaucrats known as the European Commission," said one industry source in London who is a member of a LME shareholding company.

"With the massive disasters going on in Europe at the moment, I can't imagine the buying and selling of the exchange will be high on the regulators' list."

And after its 2001 purchase of International Petroleum Exchange, now ICE Futures Europe, ICE closed its open-outcry trading pit. It has an office in Singapore, and customers in Asia.

The European Commission blocked a $7.4 billion tie-up between Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext in February, scotching a deal that would have created the world's largest exchange, arguing it would have given the combined group a near-monopoly in the worldwide market for European derivatives.

It took about a year to come to that conclusion.

TRADITION

The LME is one of the last bastions of open outcry trading in its building located on Leadenhall Street in the City of London financial district.

Futures in metals including copper, aluminium, zinc, lead, tin and nickel still change hands in so-called ring trading, as well as electronically and by telephone.

"You've got one market that closed its open outcry, and then you've got another market which is in Hong Kong which is attached to China," the source said.

"That will bring more representation in the time zone, more liquidity overnight, all these things come into play."

Just as important, HKEx could be vital in persuading regulator China Securities and Regulatories Commission (CSRC) to win approval to list metals warehouses in China.

The LME approves and licenses warehouses around the world. As a market of last resort, industry can use the LME's delivery option to sell excess stock in times of over supply and as a source of material in times of extreme shortage.

But its lack of warehouses in China is a big gap in its delivery network. The LME was rebuffed by Chinese regulators about three years ago.

"Three years have passed, and the leadership, regulation and the market environment have changed," Tiger Shi, head of metals at APAC Newedge, told Reuters.

"HKEx should be able to help the LME on the warehousing registration in China because I believe HKEx has a good relationship with CSRC in Beijing."

Newedge is an LME shareholder.

It is unlikely, though, to immediately help U.S. banks JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, the LME's two biggest shareholders, who have used LME rules to expand their lucrative metal warehousing system.

Storing metal has become a money spinner for investment banks and trading houses that own warehouses, especially ones where clients wait in queues to collect the metal, all the while paying rent to the warehouses.

But Wall Street's banks are locked in a battle with the Federal Reserve over the right to retain their commodity trading empires, warehouses, storage tanks and other hard assets.

But industry sources say a bid that provides a real opportunity to open up LME warehousing in China will still be looked on seriously by shareholders wanting to expand their footprint there.

"I think I detect a change in the breeze among shareholders," said the first industry source.

"If the deal is that they will not fiddle about with the ring, the warehousing, and the date structure, I think most people will say it (HKEx) will bring more backing, and it could move the exchange to the next level." ($1=0.6363 British pounds) (Additional reporting by Veronica Brown in London and Polly Yam in Hong Kong; Editing by Mike Nesbit)