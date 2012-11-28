* About 30 state companies can trade on overseas exchanges

* Broadening rights the best way for industry to access LME

By Polly Yam

SHANGHAI, Nov 28 China's curbs on the number of companies allowed to trade on overseas exchanges would restrict the London Metal Exchange (LME) from operating fully in China, its chief executive Martin Abbott said on Wednesday.

The LME, the world's largest metals marketplace, is in the final stages of being bought by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited in a $2.2 billion deal that it hopes will ease business with China, the world's top consumer of metals.

More than 30 state-owned companies in China are allowed to trade on overseas exchanges, and some private Chinese companies have increased activities on overseas exchanges in the past few years through entities in Hong Kong.

"The most obvious restriction would be there are a limited number of industrial entities that have the right to trade on overseas exchanges," Abbott told a Metal Bulletin conference in Shanghai, adding that the list of approved entities had been closed for some time.

Abbott said the most open way for the Chinese industry to access the LME would be to gain the right to trade on overseas exchanges.

Abbott also said the LME was keen to extend the network of warehouses it monitors into China, and the exchange has been in regular contact with the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the regulator of securities and futures, for many years.

HKEx had not promised when the LME would be allowed to have its first LME-registered warehouse in China, Abbott added.

LME-approved warehouses in China would boost international access to the domestic metals markets of the world's largest consumer and potentially increase volumes on the LME and the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

It would also close loopholes in the LME's delivery network that have frustrated some Chinese customers.

An official at a unit of China's third-largest port said this month it was in initial discussions with the LME to be listed as a metal delivery point, a move that may signal the end of a government ban on foreign exchanges setting up storage on the mainland.

Meishan Port, which is administered by Ningbo Port, is doubling its available bonded storage area to 120,000 square metres by January, Zhang Hangfei, director of the investment cooperation bureau of the Meishan government, told Reuters.

"We have started talks with the LME looking at the possibility of a warehouse here," Zhang said, adding the port was also willing to build more facilities if asked by the LME.

Abbott did not comment on Meishan Port on Wednesday, but said there was no point in the LME opening substantial discussions with port authorities until the Chinese regulator had said such a move can go ahead. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Anthony Barker and Helen Massy-Beresford)