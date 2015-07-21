LONDON, July 21 The London Metal Exchange is
planning to allow members to offset multiple notional positions
in the market into a single trade, a move which may help them
reduce capital requirements.
The Bank of England has approved the plan by the LME's
clearing house, the exchange said in a statement on Tuesday. The
new service will be launched later this year.
"In some cases, LME Clear's new compression service could
reduce the notional value of a member's positions by as much as
90 percent," LME Clear Chief Executive Trevor Spanner said.
"At the same time, it will reduce the number of positions
members manage, which increases operational efficiency and
minimises risk."
This may help to lessen the capital requirements placed on
members by European regulators, the exchange said.
Notional values are one factor used to calculate capital
requirements under EU regulations.
Restrictions on banks and capital requirements have subdued
enthusiasm for commodity trading and drained liquidity.
Commodity traders are currently exempt from the Markets in
Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID). That is set to change
under MiFID II, which takes effect from January 2017.
Regulators are working on details, likely to include capital
requirements for commodity trading firms, which are expected in
September.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai, editing by David Evans)