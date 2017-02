LONDON Dec 12 The London Metal Exchange and European clearing house LCH.clearnet are to launch eight metals swaps contracts in January, LCH.Clearnet said on Monday.

"The launch of LME swaps contracts for eight non-ferrous metals will take place on Monday, 23 January 2012," it said in a circular.

The swaps contracts will include primary aluminium, grade A copper, aluminium alloy and north american aluminium contracts, nickel, lead, tin and special high grade zinc. (Reporting by Melanie Burton, editing by Jane Baird)