LONDON May 15 The London Metal Exchange expects
to announce a 2014 launch date for its self-clearing platform,
LMEClear, within the next few weeks, LMEClear's chief operating
officer said.
Trades on the LME, the world's largest metals marketplace,
are currently cleared by clearing house LCH.Clearnet. A clearing
house acts as an an intermediary between parties to a trade, in
order to reduce the risk of one (or more) parties defaulting.
"To go final on a date we need to agree an exit date with
LCH.Clearnet. We're close to agreeing that, we expect we'll
announce it in the next couple of weeks," Adrian Farnham said at
the IRN Metals Trading Operations and Technology summit in
London on Wednesday.
The LME said in December 2011 it had decided to create a
self-clearing platform. The move was seen at the time as a bid
to make the world's largest base metals marketplace more
attractive for a sale.
The LME was sold to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
late last year for $2.2 billion
Farnham said LMEClear will be compliant right from its
launch with the new European Market Infrastructure Regulation
(EMIR).
The regulation aims to bring transparency to the
over-the-counter derivatives markets through mandatory clearing
and reporting of those trades, estimated to be worth some $600
trillion globally.