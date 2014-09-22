LONDON, Sept 22 The London Metal Exchange (LME) launches a new clearing house on Monday, seeking to increase income and boost development of new products, following the takeover of the LME by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd in 2012.

The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals such as copper and aluminium, also is keen to expand its Chinese business and wants to add the Chinese currency as an acceptable cash collateral for clearing, officials have said.

The LME decided to build its own clearing house - LME Clear - three years ago to take over from LCH.Clearnet, allowing allow it to collect fees not only for transactions on the exchange, but for clearing them.

It is a key step by HKEx to make its takeover profitable after paying $2.2 billion to buy the LME in December 2012 - a price that many analysts regarded as very high.

Adding new products is another way HKEx plans to make money, which will be easier by having its own clearing house and being able to plan specifications for both trading and clearing.

The LME has said it plans to launch a new aluminium premium contract in the second quarter of next year and steel rebar and scrap contracts further in the future.

LME Clear will also be in a good position for clearing over the counter (OTC) products due to the complex structure of LME futures with daily prompt dates. Regulators are keen to shift OTC clearing to established venues to promote transparency.

The new clearing house also has been looking into expanding types of collateral to include warehouse warrants, ownership documents for metals stored in LME warehouses.

Currently, cash and bonds are the only collateral allowed, but since LME contracts are physically settled, LME members requested the addition. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Michael Urquhart)