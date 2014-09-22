By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Sept 22 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
launches a new clearing house on Monday, seeking to increase
income and boost development of new products, following the
takeover of the LME by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
in 2012.
The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for
industrial metals such as copper and aluminium, also is keen to
expand its Chinese business and wants to add the Chinese
currency as an acceptable cash collateral for clearing,
officials have said.
The LME decided to build its own clearing house - LME Clear
- three years ago to take over from LCH.Clearnet, allowing
allow it to collect fees not only for transactions on the
exchange, but for clearing them.
It is a key step by HKEx to make its takeover profitable
after paying $2.2 billion to buy the LME in December 2012 - a
price that many analysts regarded as very high.
Adding new products is another way HKEx plans to make money,
which will be easier by having its own clearing house and being
able to plan specifications for both trading and clearing.
The LME has said it plans to launch a new aluminium premium
contract in the second quarter of next year and steel rebar and
scrap contracts further in the future.
LME Clear will also be in a good position for clearing over
the counter (OTC) products due to the complex structure of LME
futures with daily prompt dates. Regulators are keen to shift
OTC clearing to established venues to promote transparency.
The new clearing house also has been looking into expanding
types of collateral to include warehouse warrants, ownership
documents for metals stored in LME warehouses.
Currently, cash and bonds are the only collateral allowed,
but since LME contracts are physically settled, LME members
requested the addition.
