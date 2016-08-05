BRIEF-Fitch says Thai banks' buffers can withstand weak environment
LONDON Aug 5 The London Metal Exchange said on Friday a return to its offices in Finsbury Square will be delayed further to end-August and until then open outcry trading will remain at its disaster recovery site in Chelmsford, east of London.
Last week the exchange had said the LME and LME Clear will work from recovery sites in Chelmsford and Wapping in London until the middle of August.
Ring trading moved to Chelmsford in July after a potential safety issue was discovered in the building that houses its offices in London's financial district.
"While the independent consultants have established that no further structural elements of the building have failed, they have advised that an additional two connections and one beam will also need to be strengthened," the LME said in a release.
The world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals has kept all trading, clearing and other systems operating as normal by working from sites in Chelmsford and Wapping. The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.. (Reporting by Pratima Desai, editing by David Evans)
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan is set to maintain its massive monetary stimulus on Tuesday and reassure markets any reversal of its ultra-loose policies is some time off, as recent global bond yield gains test its policy of controlling the yield curve.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects a further deterioration in Thai banks' performance in 2017, after the full-year results for 2016 showed a rise in impaired loans and a slight decline in profitability. These trends are consistent with our negative outlook on the sector. However, capital and loan-loss buffers continue to rise, and are healthy enough to absorb pressures from the weak operating environment.