HONG KONG Nov 27 The London Metal Exchange
plans to list new commodities futures in Hong Kong in the second
half of next year, an official of parent company Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) said on Wednesday.
The new contracts the LME is targeting include iron ore and
coal, designed to feed off the region's strong physical trade as
the exchange aims to boost volumes and attract new members, the
company official said.
"We do plan to start listing futures products in Hong Kong,
probably in the second half of next year," Romnesh Lamba,
co-head of the global markets division, said at a conference.
The exchange was considering dual listing benchmark
contracts that are trading on mainland Chinese exchanges, he
added.
The LME's plans for new products include contracts
denominated in China's yuan currency, as well as accepting the
yuan as collateral for its dollar-denominated contract, LME CEO
Garry Jones said last week.
The new products are expected to be launched soon after the
LME's new in-house clearing arm goes live, which is planned for
September 2014.