(Corrects Nov 27 story to show that new commodities products
are planned by HKEx, not LME unit)
HONG KONG Nov 27 Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing (HKEx) plans to launch new commodities futures
contracts in the second half of next year, an official said on
Wednesday.
The new contracts HKEx is targeting include iron ore and
coking coal, and are designed to feed off the region's strong
physical trade flows as the exchange aims to boost volumes and
attract new members, the company official said.
"We do plan to start listing futures products in Hong Kong,
probably in the second half of next year," Romnesh Lamba,
co-head of the global markets division, said at a conference.
The exchange was considering dual listing benchmark
contracts that are trading on mainland Chinese exchanges, he
added.
The London Metal Exchange (LME), which HKEx bought for a
record $2.2 billion last year, plans to introduce contracts
denominated in China's yuan currency, as well as accepting the
yuan as collateral for dollar-denominated contracts, LME CEO
Garry Jones said last week.
The new products are expected to be launched soon after the
LME's new in-house clearing arm goes live, which is planned for
September 2014.
(Reporting by Alice Woodhouse in Hong Kong; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)