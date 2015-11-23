(Repeats Nov. 20 story with no changes) * Trading due to start on Monday * Launch of steel rebar, steel scrap, aluminium premiums * LME lines up industry players for new contracts * Building liquidity may be slow in difficult market By Maytaal Angel and Eric Onstad LONDON, Nov 20 New steel and aluminium contracts to be launched next week by the London Metal Exchange (LME) are expected to attract initial interest from customers, but building up strong liquidity in the current bear market may be challenging. The launch on Monday is a key element of a strategy by the LME's owner, Hong Kong Exchanges and Cleaning (HKEx), to boost profitability at the 138-year-old exchange. Three new contracts in steel rebar, steel scrap and aluminium premiums will go live nearly three years after HKEx bought the LME for $2.2 billion, pledging to widen the scope of the exchange from its core business in key industrial metals. The LME is the biggest market for base metals such as copper and aluminium, controlling about 80 percent global activity, but it has had less success in other areas such as steel and minor metals. The LME has worked hard to line up a range of industry players in both physical and financial markets to back the new steel contracts. "We are aiming to be involved from day one, depending on the market conditions and available liquidity," said Phillip Price, responsible for market risk management and derivatives function at Stemcor, one of the world's biggest steel traders. Crucially, the steel contracts will have several market makers guaranteeing liquidity while U.S. bank Goldman Sachs has joined the LME's steel committee. The new contracts are expected to be more successful than the physically deliverable steel billet contract launched in 2008, which failed to gain traction. They are cash-settled, following the lead of cash-settled iron ore contracts in Asia which has seen volumes soar. "We are looking at trading them, it's something we've been looking at closely. I think our competitors are also going to be using them," said a trader at one commodity trading house. Two brokers also told Reuters they had customers who had expressed interest in the new contracts. Gaining all important liquidity may be a challenge, however, in a market that has seen some investors shy away as prices fell heavily and volumes dipped. "Launching new contracts anywhere in this market is not going to be easy because the core underlying business has slowed," said Wiktor Bielski, head of commodities research at VTB Capital. "The LME has had a disappointing year and volumes are down. Clearly the underlying physical business has slowed, particularly in China." ALUMINIUM PREMIUM CONTRACT Recent volatility may attract customers to the LME's new contract in aluminium premiums - surcharges buyers must pay over the LME cash price for spot physical metal. Consumers had complained about a lack of hedging products for the premium, but together with benchmark aluminium futures, participants will now be able to lock in their full exposure to physical aluminium. "Whatever happens, whether premiums go up or down, there is going to be volatility, so I think the take up of these contracts should be pretty good," said Robin Bhar, head of metals research at Societe Generale in London. European aluminium premiums hit a record of $500 per tonne a year ago before tumbling to around $100 earlier this year and then recovering in recent weeks to $160-$170. The LME faces competition from CME Group, which has already launched aluminium premium contracts. The CME had already introduced a U.S. contract in 2012, but in September added a European version and said on Thursday it would further expand the range to include a Japanese contract on Dec. 7. The LME premium contract has four regional variations: for the United States, Western Europe, East Asia and Southeast Asia. The LME's contracts will be physically-settled, while the CME's are cash-settled. REUTERS RICS FOR NEW LME CONTRACTS Description RIC Quote Page Root LME US Aluminium Premium PAA <0#PAEF:> LME Eastern Asia Aluminium Premium PAE <0#PAEF:> LME South -Eastern Asia Aluminium Premium PAZ <0#PAWF:> LME Western Europe Aluminium Premium PAW <0#PAWF:> LME Steel Rebar SRR <0#SRRF:> LME Steel Scrap SSC <0#SSCF:> (Additional reporting by Pratima Desai in London; Editing by Veronica Brown and David Evans)