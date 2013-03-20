LONDON, March 20 The London Metal Exchange has
appointed Deputy Chief Executive Diarmuid O'Hegarty as chief
operating officer (COO), it said in a notice to its members on
Wednesday.
It said the role is new and O'Hegarty would take charge of
much of the day-to-day operation of the LME, which was bought
last year for $2.2 billion by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
(HKEx).
The job will replace O'Hegarty's role as deputy CEO and
follows the appointment of LME CEO Martin Abbott as co-head of
HKEx's global markets division.
Abbott will continue to have oversight of the LME and its
self-clearing project as well as retaining responsibility for
group performance in London, the LME said.
O'Hegarty's appointment as COO will become effective once
the LME has recruited a director of regulation and compliance to
replace him in his current duties, it said.
