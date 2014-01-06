LONDON Jan 6 The London Metal Exchange (LME) has appointed a chief operating officer and a chief financial officer, the exchange said on Monday.

New LME COO Stuart Sloan was part of the management team of NYSE Liffe's derivative business team for nearly 20 years. New CFO Catherine Lester has joined the LME from Pricewaterhousecoopers where she was a director of assurance.

The LME was bought by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing for $2.2 billion in 2012.

