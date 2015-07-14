BRIEF-PICC Property and Casualty Co says Wang He resigned as an executive vice president
* Wang He resigned as an executive director and an executive vice president effective immediately Source text:(http://bit.ly/2njn6EF) Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 14 The total position of money managers trading copper on the London Metal Exchange turned into a net short of 346 lots last week from a net long the week before, the exchange's Commitments of Traders Report (COTR) showed on Tuesday. LME-CA-MNET
The breakdown shows funds were long 100,847 lots and short 101,193 lots. LME-CA-MLNG LME-CA-MSHT. (Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Wang He resigned as an executive director and an executive vice president effective immediately Source text:(http://bit.ly/2njn6EF) Further company coverage:
* Says to consider issuance of non-convertible debentures upto amount of 350 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2nP99j9 Further company coverage: