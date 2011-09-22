LONDON, Sept 22 The London Metal Exchange, the world's largest exchange for industrial metals, has added two new members to its copper committee, data from the LME's website showed on Thursday.

The copper committee will help the exchange navigate increasingly choppy economic waters including a souring macroeconomic environment, stricter global regulation, and increasing competition from Asian exchanges.

David Lilley, of London-based hedge fund RK Capital Management has joined as a committee member.

From the UK arm of global copper product maker Luvata, head of metals Ian Scarlett is also listed as a new committee member.

Three-month copper on the LME tumbled nearly 8 percent to its lowest in a year at $7,648 a tonne on Thursday.

The copper committee meets next on 30 September.

